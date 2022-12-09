Trending
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing

By Adam Schrader
Former President Donald Trump watches play at the 16th hole tee at LIV Golf Bedminster invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/069e81e35ffd821b3651d1e68e05bdb6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a May subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he had in his possession when he left office.

Judge Beryl Howell's decision came after the Justice Department requested Trump be found in contempt and asked the court to consider imposing financial penalties if nobody on Trump's team could state under oath that all classified material has been returned.

Instead, Howell told the Justice Department and Trump's team to work together to resolve the legal dispute themselves, sources confirmed to The New York Times, CNN and ABC News.

News that the Justice Department had asked Howell to hold Trump in contempt was first reported on Thursday.

The court proceedings, which lasted almost 90 minutes, were not open to the public and no outcome of the hearing was publicly announced.

Howell during the proceedings asked federal prosecutors how Trump could be held in contempt considering steps that his legal team has made to address the Justice Department's concerns that classified documents may still be in his possession, sources told CNN.

The hearing came after Trump's team acknowledged that it had found more government documents at Trump properties amid pressure from Justice Department officials who warned that they believe further documents were still in the former president's possession.

The Justice Department has been investigating Trump for months on criminal allegations that he illegally took classified records with him when he left the White House in early 2021.

Following lengthy litigation on the matter, a grand jury produced a subpoena in May demanding Trump return to the government all classified records.

In early August, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, producing thousands of government documents, more than 100 of which were classified.

Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Twitter preparing to delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said.
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced to 3.5 years in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A cyberattack disrupted ticket sales at the New York Metropolitan Opera, which tweeted Friday that Lincoln Center is allowing them to sell tickets for select performances through its website.
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Workers at an Ohio factory that will produce electric vehicle batteries voted on Friday to join the United Auto Workers union.
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities for human rights violations.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Penguin Radom House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down at the end of the year. The resignation follows a federal ruling that blocked the company from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange before the U.S. House on Dec. 13.
