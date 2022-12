Signage is seen at Twitter headquarters In San Francisco on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Elon Musk Thursday that the company will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Twitter will delete 1.5 billion inactive accounts to free up dormant handles, or user names, on the platform, Elon Musk said. The deletion would free up the name space for other accounts. Musk said Thursday that the affected accounts would be ones that had no tweets or log ins for years. Advertisement Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

In the second quarter of 2022, Twitter counted 237.8 million of its users as "monetizable daily active users," a measure that suggests they're active on the platform and are being shown advertisements.

Twitter's terms of service state that you must log in at least every 6 months to be considered active.

"Inactivity is based on logging in. Please note that you may not be able to tell whether an account is currently inactive, as not all signs of account activity are publicly visible," Twitter declares.