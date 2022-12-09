Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 4:09 PM

N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website

By Doug Cunningham
The New York Metropolitan Opera Friday is unable to sell tickets as it continues to deal with a cyberattack on its website, box office and call center. Tickets are available for sale on the Lincoln Center website, according to a tweet from the Met Friday. <a href="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/8/80/Metropolitan_Opera_House_at_Lincoln_Center_%2820455842230%29.jpg/1024px-Metropolitan_Opera_House_at_Lincoln_Center_%2820455842230%29.jpg">Photo by Lidia Liu/Wikimedia Commons</a>
The New York Metropolitan Opera Friday is unable to sell tickets as it continues to deal with a cyberattack on its website, box office and call center. Tickets are available for sale on the Lincoln Center website, according to a tweet from the Met Friday. Photo by Lidia Liu/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A cyberattack disrupted ticket sales at the New York Metropolitan Opera, which tweeted Friday that Lincoln Center is allowing them to sell tickets for select performances through its website.

"While the cyberattack against the Met continues to impact our network, we are grateful to our friends at Lincoln Center, who have allowed us to offer tickets to select performances through their web site," the tweet said.

Advertisement

The Met's computer systems have down since Tuesday morning and it could take several more days for the ticketing site to be restored, according to the Met General Manager Peter Gelb.

"It takes time, because when you have been hacked, you have to be sure that whatever functions are going back online are not going to be compromised," he said.

The motive or identity of the hackers hasn't yet been determined. The Met is working with cybersecurity experts and the FBI is aware of the attack.

Advertisement

Lincoln Center had tickets to Met performances available Friday for $50 a ticket.

A statement on that site said: "The Metropolitan Opera has experienced a cyberattack that has temporarily impacted network systems, which include the website, box office, and call center. All performances will take place as scheduled; however, at this time, the Met box office is unable to process new ticket orders or facilitate exchanges and refunds."

The cyberattack hit the Met's box office, call center and website, which normally process over $200,000 in ticket sales each day.

RELATED Cyberthreats growing more sophisticated, harder to find, experts say

Read More

Survey finds cyberattacks on healthcare facilities increase patient mortality U.S. seizes $500,000 from North Korean ransomware attacks on hospitals Local governments are attractive targets for cyberattacks

Latest Headlines

Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Workers at an Ohio factory that will produce electric vehicle batteries voted on Friday to join the United Auto Workers union.
Former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced on Friday after he plead guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities for human rights violations.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Penguin Radom House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down at the end of the year. The resignation follows a federal ruling that blocked the company from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange before the U.S. House on Dec. 13.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, a move that could upset the balance of power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement