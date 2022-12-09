AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise

A new study from AAA shows that harmful driving activities increased in 2021 over the year before. File Photo by Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study found that 24% more drivers got behind the wheel while alcohol-impaired in 2021, compared to 2020.

The number of drivers admitting to running a red light increased by over 10%, according to AAA's survey data.

Analysts also noted an increase of over 12% in drivers admitting to operating a car within an hour after consuming cannabis.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Administration reported 42,915 deaths from crashes, up from 38,824 in 2020. This increase comes after three years of steady declines.

"The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing," David Yang, executive director of the foundation, said in a press release issued alongside the full results of the AAA's Traffic Safety Culture Index. "While drivers acknowledge that certain activities behind the wheel -- like speeding and driving impaired -- are not safe, many still engage in these activities anyway."

While there has been an increase in harmful activities over the last year, many of the categories fell short of 2018 highs. For example, 36% of drives said they had driven while reading a text in 2021. However, that number is down from 41% in 2018.

"The privilege of driving comes with great responsibility, which some motorists are not taking seriously," Jake Nelson, AAA's director of traffic safety advocacy and research, said in a statement.