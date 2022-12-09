Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 4:10 PM

AAA: Dangerous driving behavior on the rise

By Matt Bernardini
A new study from AAA shows that harmful driving activities increased in 2021 over the year before. File Photo by Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock
A new study from AAA shows that harmful driving activities increased in 2021 over the year before. File Photo by Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- More people are speeding, running red lights and driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis as dangerous driving increases across the country, a new study found.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study found that 24% more drivers got behind the wheel while alcohol-impaired in 2021, compared to 2020.

Advertisement

The number of drivers admitting to running a red light increased by over 10%, according to AAA's survey data.

Analysts also noted an increase of over 12% in drivers admitting to operating a car within an hour after consuming cannabis.

Last year, the National Highway Traffic Administration reported 42,915 deaths from crashes, up from 38,824 in 2020. This increase comes after three years of steady declines.

"The reversal in the frequency of U.S. drivers engaging in risky driving behavior is disturbing," David Yang, executive director of the foundation, said in a press release issued alongside the full results of the AAA's Traffic Safety Culture Index. "While drivers acknowledge that certain activities behind the wheel -- like speeding and driving impaired -- are not safe, many still engage in these activities anyway."

While there has been an increase in harmful activities over the last year, many of the categories fell short of 2018 highs. For example, 36% of drives said they had driven while reading a text in 2021. However, that number is down from 41% in 2018.

Advertisement

"The privilege of driving comes with great responsibility, which some motorists are not taking seriously," Jake Nelson, AAA's director of traffic safety advocacy and research, said in a statement.

Read More

Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players

Latest Headlines

Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Flu cases spike across the United States, CDC says
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Flu cases are rising across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report.
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
N.Y. Metropolitan Opera ticket sales crippled by hack on its website
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A cyberattack disrupted ticket sales at the New York Metropolitan Opera, which tweeted Friday that Lincoln Center is allowing them to sell tickets for select performances through its website.
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM electric vehicle plant votes to join United Auto Workers
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Workers at an Ohio factory that will produce electric vehicle batteries voted on Friday to join the United Auto Workers union.
Former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced in George Floyd case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer set to be sentenced in George Floyd case
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced on Friday after he plead guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the murder of George Floyd.
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury sanctions more than 40 individuals for human rights violations
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department has sanctioned more than 40 individuals and entities for human rights violations.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Penguin Radom House CEO Markus Dohle is stepping down at the end of the year. The resignation follows a federal ruling that blocked the company from buying competitor Simon & Schuster.
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to testify before House committee on FTX collapse
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said Friday he is willing to testify about the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange before the U.S. House on Dec. 13.
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Producer prices increase 0.3% in November
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The producer price index, which measures what companies receive for their products, increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3% last month and 7.4% from this time in 2021, jumps that continue to be sparked by food increases.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes independent
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent, a move that could upset the balance of power.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Anne Sacoolas sentenced for death of British motorcyclist Harry Dunn
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement