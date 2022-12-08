3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Washington D.C., train station and three suspects remain at large.

One of the victims, described as a teen male by Metro Transit Police, suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound in his thigh.

Advertisement

A 34-year-old woman and 15-year-old teen male sitting at a nearby bench also were hit with stray bullets to their lower bodies. Their injuries were not life threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Benning Road Metro station in the Benning Ridge neighborhood in northeast Washington. An altercation broke out between the three suspects, believed to be minors, and the 15-year-old victim who suffered life-threatening injuries. One of the three suspects opened fire before the three fled, police said.

D.C. Police Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson said only one of the suspects was seen pulling a weapon, and it is unknown if the other two were armed.

Trains on the circuit did not stop at the Benning Road station while the incident was being investigated, NBC 4 Washington reported.

Less than 24 hours before this shooting, there was another shooting in Washington D.C., which took place on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center subway station. An off-duty FBI special agent fatally shot another man during an altercation.

Advertisement

The cause of the fight is not yet known, but during its course one of the men threw the other over a side wall, causing them to fall about 8 feet. At some point after this, the FBI agent fired his gun, killing the other man. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Ashan Benedict, executive assistant chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department, said the FBI agent does not appear to have been the one who started the fight. He was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered from a fall.

RELATED Biden praises victims of gun violence for turning pain into progress