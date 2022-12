A Chicago federal grand jury Thursday indicted Michael D'Ambrose and Scott Apgar of Illinois for alleged bank fraud in connection with payment processing companies they ran. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men have been indicted by a Chicago federal grand jury on bank fraud charges in connection with payment processing companies they operated. Michael D'Ambrose, 62, of Chicago and Scott Apgar, 43, of Roscoe, Ill., allegedly deceived banks using remotely created checks not signed by the account holder whose account was debited, according to Department of Justice court filings. Advertisement

"The indictment alleges that D'Ambrose and Apgar deceived banks about the nature of the payment processing companies' business and financial transactions in order to open and maintain bank accounts and to allow for the processing of tens of millions of dollars of RCCs, which were purportedly authorized by consumers," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

The government said that D'Ambrose and Apgar "fraudulently manipulated the rates of returned deposits associated with the payment processing companies' accounts" by making deposits for merchant-clients.

They allegedly made small-dollar micro-transactions that increased the volume of deposits in an account, which caused the percentage of returned RCC's to look smaller than it was.

They also allegedly submitted false and fraudulent documents to banks.

The two men are charged with 16 counts of bank fraud. Each count carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

Advertisement

The grand jury indictments allege that D'Ambrose and Apgar also intentionally recruited clients that were having trouble keeping payment processing services, touting their companies' low standards for accepting clients.