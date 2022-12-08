Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 10:07 AM

Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
The FBI is investigating reports of shots fired near a Duke Energy hydropower station Wednesday. Screencapture/WLTX
The FBI is investigating reports of shots fired near a Duke Energy hydropower station Wednesday. Screencapture/WLTX

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Shots were fired near a Duke Energy hydropower station in South Carolina, officials from the company and local authorities said.

Several Duke Energy employees saw an individual pull up in a truck around 5:30 p.m. and use a long gun to fire shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, S.C., and then speed away.

Advertisement

Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said the company is working closely with the FBI as it investigates the incident. He said there was no damage from the shots that were fired and no one was injured in the shooting.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the reports told WLTX the shots were fired trees in the area but away from the powerplant, however, they could not immediately confirm that the plant wasn't targeted.

This shooting comes days after a shooter fired at a Duke Energy electrical substation in Moore County, N.C., that knocked out power to 40,000 customers for days.

While power has been restored, there have not yet been any arrests in that case as the FBI continues to investigate.

Advertisement

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CBS News that the agency was monitoring threats to energy grids throughout the nation.

RELATED Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism

"The Department of Energy takes the security of our nation's power grid seriously and we work closely with industry to identify and address the evolving threats to the grid," she said. "As power is restored in North Carolina, we'll continue to work with law enforcement on this incident and any other threat to critical energy infrastructure. Those who commit these crimes to our Nation's critical energy infrastructure will be held accountable."

Read More

Duke Energy expects power restored in N.C. by midnight Wednesday

Latest Headlines

Brittney Griner released from Russia in 1-for-1 exchange
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Brittney Griner released from Russia in 1-for-1 exchange
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday morning that WNBA star and Olympian Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison in what appears to be a one-for-one prisoner exchange.
Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students last month.
Reports: Additional classified records uncovered in Trump search of storage unit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Reports: Additional classified records uncovered in Trump search of storage unit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the former president have turned over to the FBI additional classified-marked records that were only recently uncovered, according to reports.
Texas adds name to list of Republican-led states to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas adds name to list of Republican-led states to ban TikTok
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott added Texas to the growing list of states that have banned TikTok from government-issued devises, as Republican-led administrations target the social media platform with bans and lawsuits.
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Committee on Ethics said Wednesday that it is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., following an unspecified complaint.
Biden praises victims of gun violence for turning pain into progress
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden praises victims of gun violence for turning pain into progress
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden praised victims of gun violence for turning their pain into progress by reigning in weapons that have caused so much harm, as he urged survivors to continue to fight to save lives.
New York granted stay to enforce gun restrictions
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
New York granted stay to enforce gun restrictions
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New York can enforce its law banning gun owners from carrying weapons into "sensitive" places, including Times Square, pending an appeal of a ruling that blocked parts of the state's Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An off-duty FBI special agent fatally shot a man at a Washington, D.C., subway station Wednesday evening after the two got into an altercation, authorities said.
Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison Wednesday.
U.N. human rights chief warns against normalizing Ukraine's suffering
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.N. human rights chief warns against normalizing Ukraine's suffering
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk warned the suffering by millions across Ukraine must not be normalized, as a new U.N. report documents the deaths of hundreds of civilians.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement