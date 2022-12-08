Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina

1/2

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Shots were fired near a Duke Energy hydropower station in South Carolina, officials from the company and local authorities said. Several Duke Energy employees saw an individual pull up in a truck around 5:30 p.m. and use a long gun to fire shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway, S.C., and then speed away. Advertisement

Duke Energy spokesman Ryan Mosier said the company is working closely with the FBI as it investigates the incident. He said there was no damage from the shots that were fired and no one was injured in the shooting.

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the reports told WLTX the shots were fired trees in the area but away from the powerplant, however, they could not immediately confirm that the plant wasn't targeted.

This shooting comes days after a shooter fired at a Duke Energy electrical substation in Moore County, N.C., that knocked out power to 40,000 customers for days.

While power has been restored, there have not yet been any arrests in that case as the FBI continues to investigate.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told CBS News that the agency was monitoring threats to energy grids throughout the nation.

"The Department of Energy takes the security of our nation's power grid seriously and we work closely with industry to identify and address the evolving threats to the grid," she said. "As power is restored in North Carolina, we'll continue to work with law enforcement on this incident and any other threat to critical energy infrastructure. Those who commit these crimes to our Nation's critical energy infrastructure will be held accountable."

