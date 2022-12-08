Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 2:39 PM

Philadelphia police identify 'The Boy in the Box' after 65 years

By Patrick Hilsman
Philadelphia police have identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli as the infamous "Boy in the Box," one of Philadelphia's most notorious unsolved murders. Photo by Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw/<a href="https://twitter.com/PPDCommish/status/1600885274346913792?s=20&amp;t=KNYnrstGBuwoMjZ8lqvT-Q">Twitter</a>
Philadelphia police have identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli as the infamous "Boy in the Box," one of Philadelphia's most notorious unsolved murders. Photo by Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw/Twitter

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia police have identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli as the victim in the 65-year-old "Boy in the Box," cold case.

"Today, after 65 years, America's Unknown Child's name was finally restored. I want to thank all who have worked tirelessly since 1957 to give Joseph Augustus Zarelli his voice back. However, the search for justice continues," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw tweeted on Thursday.

Advertisement

Zarelli was found dead and beaten in a cardboard box in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood on Feb. 25, 1957. The case was the subject of rampant speculation in the intervening years.

Zarelli's remains were disinterred and examined in 2019 following a court order. Philadelphia Police Captain John Smith told reporters on Thursday that the body was reinterred while portions of the remains were retained for future testing

RELATED Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago

"Contemporary forensic applications and techniques including genealogical DNA testing and inquiries were made with the assistance of genetic genealogists. The results of the DNA testing were uploaded to DNA databases and the results were interpreted by the genealogists involved in this investigation," Smith said.

Smith added that genealogists were able to "locate and make contact with possible relatives of the child's family on the maternal side" and ultimately establish the identity of the unidentified child's birth mother.

Advertisement

Detectives were then able to track down the birth certificates of three children born to the woman, and narrowed them down to identify Jospeh Zarelli as the "Boy in the Box."

RELATED FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy

While the identity of Zarelli's parents are known to police they are not releasing the information to the pubic.

"Joseph has a number of siblings on both the mother and father's side who are living and it is out of respect for them that their parent's information remain confidential," Smith said.

Police have yet to identify a suspect but hinted at a lead.

RELATED Human skull found in backpack off Oregon highway

"We have our suspicions as to who may be responsible but it would be irresponsible of me to share these suspicions as this remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation," said Smith.

Latest Headlines

Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee on Oversight and Reform released the report on its yearlong investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace environment and the NFL's role in covering up for an abusive owner.
Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was re-elected as Senate Majority Leader on Thursday while Patty Murray became the first woman to be named the Senate president pro tempore.
Chicago grand jury indicts two men for alleged payment processing fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chicago grand jury indicts two men for alleged payment processing fraud
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men have been indicted by a Chicago federal grand jury on bank fraud charges in connection with payment processing companies they operated.
House passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that provides federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oregon Supreme Court blocks gun regulation law from taking effect
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Oregon Supreme Court rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Wednesday to review a restraining order against Measure 114, a law that would limit the sale of high-capacity magazines.
2 firefighters die after Pa. home burns, 1 body found outside
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 firefighters die after Pa. home burns, 1 body found outside
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters died Wednesday afternoon while battling a house fire in West Penn Township in Schuylkill County while a third body was found outside the home.
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A large and mysterious wooden object, partially unearthed by hurricane erosion on a Florida beach, appears to be a shipwreck from the 1800s, according to archaeologists who inspected the site.
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday that WNBA star and Olympian Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison. Russia says she was traded for 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Gunshots were fired near a Duke Energy hydropower station in Ridgeway, S.C. The FBI is investigating. There were no injuries or power outages caused by the gunfire.
Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement