Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 3:46 PM

FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard

By Patrick Hilsman
The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. The complaint alleges the $69 billion deal would allow Microsoft to discourage competition by making popular franchises exclusive to its Xbox console. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/87541da986640a6981c2310236bc7aa0/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard. The complaint alleges the $69 billion deal would allow Microsoft to discourage competition by making popular franchises exclusive to its Xbox console. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint Thursday to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard, the maker of popular games Call of Duty and Candy Crush.

"In a complaint issued today, the FTC pointed to Microsoft's record of acquiring and using valuable gaming content to suppress competition from rival consoles," the agency said in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

The deal is the largest in the history of video gaming industry and "would enable Microsoft to suppress competitors to its Xbox gaming consoles and its rapidly growing subscription content and cloud-gaming business," the FTC said.

"Today we seek to stop Microsoft from gaining control over a leading independent game studio and using it to harm competition in multiple dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets," said Holly Vedova, director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

RELATED Microsoft confirms new round of layoffs

The FTC is concerned that Microsoft having exclusive control over Activision titles could have negative effects on customers noting that "Activision currently has a strategy of offering its games on many devices regardless of producer."

"With control over Activision's blockbuster franchises, Microsoft would have both the means and motive to harm competition by manipulating Activision's pricing, degrading Activision's game quality or player experience on rival consoles and gaming services, changing the terms and timing of access to Activision's content, or withholding content from competitors entirely, resulting in harm to consumers," the FTC said.

Advertisement

The commission voted 3-1 to issue the complaint, which will be tried in a formal hearing before an administrative law judge.

RELATED 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' reveals first gameplay footage in new trailer

The announcement comes amid a number of major developments in the video game industry.

Microsoft announced this month that it would raise the price of first party games from $60 to $70 and that it would enter into an agreement to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo consoles if the Activision Blizzard deal goes through.

Activision Blizzard decided not to renew a 14-year licensing agreement with the Chinese company NetEase in November. As a result, gamers in mainland China will soon be unable to access popular tittles like Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

RELATED Xbox's Bethesda delays 'Starfield' and 'Redfall' to 2023

Latest Headlines

Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft, Oracle, Google and Amazon will share a $9 billion contract to provide the Department of Defense with cloud computing systems.
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Maxwell Frost made history by becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress, but he has struggled to find a place to live in the tough Washington housing market.
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's signature is finally on U.S. currency as bank notes bearing her name were printed Thursday. Yellen is the first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency.
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Washington D.C., train station and three suspects remain at large.
House passes $858 billion defense bill that ends military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes $858 billion defense bill that ends military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday passed an $858 billion defense bill on a 350-80 vote. It rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military personnel.
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $36 billion in financial relief for the Central States Pension Fund, which will prevent cuts in benefits for 350,000 union workers and retirees.
Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee on Oversight and Reform released the report on its yearlong investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace environment and the NFL's role in covering up for an abusive owner.
Philadelphia police identify 'The Boy in the Box' after 65 years
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia police identify 'The Boy in the Box' after 65 years
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia police have identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli as the "Boy in the Box," closing a chapter in one of Philadelphia's most notorious unsolved crimes.
Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was re-elected as Senate Majority Leader on Thursday while Patty Murray became the first woman to be named the Senate president pro tempore.
Chicago grand jury indicts two men for alleged payment processing fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago grand jury indicts two men for alleged payment processing fraud
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men have been indicted by a Chicago federal grand jury on bank fraud charges in connection with payment processing companies they operated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
More than two-thirds of shoppers struggling to pay for groceries
More than two-thirds of shoppers struggling to pay for groceries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement