Dec. 8, 2022 / 8:57 PM

At least 10 injured in explosion at Iowa soybean plant

By Joe Fisher
A soybean plant in Marengo, Iowa, exploded on Thursday morning, injuring at least 10 people. Photo courtesy of the Iowa County Sheriff's Office/Facebook.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Between 10 and 15 people were rushed to the hospital after an explosion at a soybean plant in a rural Iowa town on Thursday.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to an explosion in Marengo, Iowa, located southwest of Cedar Rapids, at about 11:20 a.m. CT. The C6-Zero soybean processing plant owned by Heartland Crush LLC was on fire when first responders arrived and crews from multiple agencies were still battling the blaze into the evening.

There were about 30 people inside the building when it exploded. Those who were injured were transported to the University of Iowa Health Hospitals & Clinics, located about 30 miles away. Few injuries were burn-related, KCCI Des Moines reported.

Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad told ABC News that all 30 people were accounted for. Dr. Theresa Brennan, chief medical officer for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, said most of the injuries were "mild to moderate" except for one patient who suffered more serious injuries.

"At this time we have no fatalities," Conrad said.

Some residents were evacuated and those in need of shelter were directed to the Iowa County Transportation, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page. The Iowa Valley Community School District and Marengo residents were urged to stay indoors due to concerns over poor air quality.

Conrad confirmed the fire had weakened late in the day but fire departments throughout at least a 30-mile radius were still on the scene.

