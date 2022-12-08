Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 4:18 PM

Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract

By Patrick Hilsman
The Department of Defense, led by Secretary Lloyd Austin, has awarded a $9 billion contract for cloud computing systems to Oracle, Google, Amazon and Microsoft. File Photo by Lisa Ferdinando/DoD/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ca3de86d39ce9bc3d9cea287d7a0c843/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Department of Defense, led by Secretary Lloyd Austin, has awarded a $9 billion contract for cloud computing systems to Oracle, Google, Amazon and Microsoft. File Photo by Lisa Ferdinando/DoD/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft, Oracle, Google and Amazon will share a $9 billion contract to build a cloud computing network for the Pentagon, the Department of Defense announced.

"No funds will be obligated at the time of the award; funds will be obliged on individual orders as they are issued," the Department of Defense said in a press release Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability program is intended to provide U.S. forces with access to sensitive data across multiple theaters of operation.

"The purpose of this contract is to provide the Department of Defense with enterprise-wide globally available cloud services across all security domains and classification levels, from strategic levels to the tactical edge," the statement continues.

The Pentagon canceled a 2019 contract with Microsoft last July after delays to the program, then called Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI), lead the Pentagon to seek more up-to-date systems.

At the time, Amazon filed legal complaints alleging that then-president Donald Trump's personal animosity for Amazon's then-CEO Jeff Bezos gave Microsoft an unfair advantage in bidding.

The Pentagon's inspector general didn't find evidence of wrongdoing but couldn't establish the extent of White House influence on the process due to lack of access to witnesses.

Advertisement

The contract has an estimated completion date of June 8, 2028.

Read More

Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War Pentagon hopes for waiver to resume F-35 fighter jet deliveries Pentagon awards contract for F-35 variant for unnamed ally

Latest Headlines

First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Maxwell Frost made history by becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress, but he has struggled to find a place to live in the tough Washington housing market.
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's signature is finally on U.S. currency as bank notes bearing her name were printed Thursday. Yellen is the first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency.
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Washington D.C., train station and three suspects remain at large.
FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint Thursday to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard.
House passes $858 billion defense bill that ends military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House passes $858 billion defense bill that ends military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday passed an $858 billion defense bill on a 350-80 vote. It rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military personnel.
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $36 billion in financial relief for the Central States Pension Fund, which will prevent cuts in benefits for 350,000 union workers and retirees.
Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Committee says Washington Commanders owner Snyder part of 'toxic' culture
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Committee on Oversight and Reform released the report on its yearlong investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace environment and the NFL's role in covering up for an abusive owner.
Philadelphia police identify 'The Boy in the Box' after 65 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Philadelphia police identify 'The Boy in the Box' after 65 years
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia police have identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli as the "Boy in the Box," closing a chapter in one of Philadelphia's most notorious unsolved crimes.
Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Schumer re-elected as Senate Democratic leader
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was re-elected as Senate Majority Leader on Thursday while Patty Murray became the first woman to be named the Senate president pro tempore.
Chicago grand jury indicts two men for alleged payment processing fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Chicago grand jury indicts two men for alleged payment processing fraud
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two Illinois men have been indicted by a Chicago federal grand jury on bank fraud charges in connection with payment processing companies they operated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
More than two-thirds of shoppers struggling to pay for groceries
More than two-thirds of shoppers struggling to pay for groceries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement