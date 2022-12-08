Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 6:30 PM

Two white supremacist gang members sentenced

By Patrick Hilsman
The Justice Department announced Thursday that two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their role in the organization. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1d38ae7e31216cff5f07671a4caef832/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their roles in the organization, the Justice Department said Thursday.

William Glenn Chunn, also know as "Big Head," was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he was convicted in the Eastern District of Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder.

He also was convicted of violent crime in aid of racketeering-attempted murder by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi on Oct. 3 and is awaiting sentencing on that conviction.

"Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that Chunn is one of the highest-ranking Aryan Circle leaders in the nation," a Justice Department press release said.

"He used his leadership role to order violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims, as well as to seek out and retaliate against those he believed were cooperating with law enforcement,"

In a separate case, Mitchell Farkas, also known as "Lifter," was sentenced to 30 years Dec. 5 for violent crime in aid of racketeering-attempted murder after he was convicted Aug. 10 by a jury in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

"Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that Farkas, along with another Aryan Circle member, stabbed an inmate at USP Big Sandy in Martin County, Ky., who the Aryan Circle believed had violated gang rules. As a result, the victim permanently lost vision in one eye," the Justice Department said.

RELATED Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting

"According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Aryan Circle is a race-based and violent prison gang with hundreds of members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.

The Aryan Circle enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects, and associates through threats, intimidation, and acts of violence including, but not limited to, acts involving assault and murder," the press release said.

RELATED Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's

New York man linked to theft of Pelosi's laptop during Jan. 6 pleads guilty

Latest Headlines

FDNY rescues two men who fell down elevator shaft
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
FDNY rescues two men who fell down elevator shaft
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- New York City firefighters successfully rescued two people that fell down an elevator shaft in the Bronx on Thursday.
CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Jynneos smallpox vaccine offers strong protection against mpox infection after one or two doses, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Keystone Pipeline is temporarily shut down after a leak was discovered feeding into a creek in northern Kansas.
Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft, Oracle, Google and Amazon will share a $9 billion contract to provide the Department of Defense with cloud computing systems.
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Maxwell Frost made history by becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress, but he has struggled to find a place to live in the tough Washington housing market.
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's signature is finally on U.S. currency as bank notes bearing her name were printed Thursday. Yellen is the first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency.
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Washington D.C., train station and three suspects remain at large.
FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FTC files complaint to block Microsoft's $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed an administrative complaint Thursday to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard.
House passes $858 billion defense bill that ends military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes $858 billion defense bill that ends military COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Thursday passed an $858 billion defense bill on a 350-80 vote. It rescinds the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for military personnel.
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden announces $36 billion in pension fund relief
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $36 billion in financial relief for the Central States Pension Fund, which will prevent cuts in benefits for 350,000 union workers and retirees.
