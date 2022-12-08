Two white supremacist gang members sentenced

The Justice Department announced Thursday that two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their role in the organization. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their roles in the organization, the Justice Department said Thursday. William Glenn Chunn, also know as "Big Head," was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after he was convicted in the Eastern District of Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, of racketeering conspiracy for an attempted murder. Advertisement

He also was convicted of violent crime in aid of racketeering-attempted murder by a jury in the Southern District of Mississippi on Oct. 3 and is awaiting sentencing on that conviction.

"Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that Chunn is one of the highest-ranking Aryan Circle leaders in the nation," a Justice Department press release said.

"He used his leadership role to order violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims, as well as to seek out and retaliate against those he believed were cooperating with law enforcement,"

In a separate case, Mitchell Farkas, also known as "Lifter," was sentenced to 30 years Dec. 5 for violent crime in aid of racketeering-attempted murder after he was convicted Aug. 10 by a jury in the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Advertisement

"Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that Farkas, along with another Aryan Circle member, stabbed an inmate at USP Big Sandy in Martin County, Ky., who the Aryan Circle believed had violated gang rules. As a result, the victim permanently lost vision in one eye," the Justice Department said.

RELATED Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting

"According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Aryan Circle is a race-based and violent prison gang with hundreds of members operating throughout the country, both inside and outside of prisons.

The Aryan Circle enforces its rules and promotes discipline among its members, prospects, and associates through threats, intimidation, and acts of violence including, but not limited to, acts involving assault and murder," the press release said.