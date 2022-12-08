Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 7:01 AM

Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths

By Clyde Hughes
Image of Hyundai Elantra Moscow Police are looking for in connection with the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy of Moscow Police Department Facebook
Image of Hyundai Elantra Moscow Police are looking for in connection with the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy of Moscow Police Department Facebook

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students last month.

The suspects in the deaths at an off-campus residence on Nov. 13 have remained a mystery with local police investigating hundreds of tips with no motive so far. Authorities said the vehicle was seen in the immediate area of the residence.

Advertisement

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13," Moscow Police said on Facebook.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case. At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public."

RELATED Police remove vehicles from scene of quadruple student killing in Idaho

Police also began removing some of the victims' personal belongings which were no longer needed for the investigation" from the residence and returning them to their family members.

The predawn quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the second and third floors of the rental homes continued to shake this rural college town. The four were found stabbed in their beds.

Advertisement

A coroner said that the victims were likely asleep, though some had defensive wounds. Two other students, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were inside the off-campus residence apparently sleeping on the first floor when the stabbing happened. Police said they are not suspects.

RELATED Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation

RELATED Suspect in Florida body burning case rams police cars

Latest Headlines

Reports: Additional classified records uncovered in Trump search of storage unit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reports: Additional classified records uncovered in Trump search of storage unit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the former president have turned over to the FBI additional classified-marked records that were only recently uncovered, according to reports.
Texas adds name to list of Republican-led states to ban TikTok
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas adds name to list of Republican-led states to ban TikTok
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott added Texas to the growing list of states that have banned TikTok from government-issued devises, as Republican-led administrations target the social media platform with bans and lawsuits.
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Committee on Ethics said Wednesday that it is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., following an unspecified complaint.
Biden praises victims of gun violence for turning pain into progress
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden praises victims of gun violence for turning pain into progress
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden praised victims of gun violence for turning their pain into progress by reigning in weapons that have caused so much harm, as he urged survivors to continue to fight to save lives.
New York granted stay to enforce gun restrictions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York granted stay to enforce gun restrictions
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New York can enforce its law banning gun owners from carrying weapons into "sensitive" places, including Times Square, pending an appeal of a ruling that blocked parts of the state's Concealed Carry Improvement Act.
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An off-duty FBI special agent fatally shot a man at a Washington, D.C., subway station Wednesday evening after the two got into an altercation, authorities said.
Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Theranos COO 'Sunny' Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Former Theranos COO Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison Wednesday.
U.N. human rights chief warns against normalizing Ukraine's suffering
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.N. human rights chief warns against normalizing Ukraine's suffering
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk warned the suffering by millions across Ukraine must not be normalized, as a new U.N. report documents the deaths of hundreds of civilians.
Loudoun County superintendent fired after grand jury report on sex assaults
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Loudoun County superintendent fired after grand jury report on sex assaults
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Loudoun County Public Schools has fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler one day after a grand jury report blasted the district's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student.
New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The oldest gay bar in New York City is now a landmark building, after the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission designated the building that houses Julius' Bar as an individual landmark.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Peruvian president impeached hours after trying to dissolve Congress
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement