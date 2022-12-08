Moscow Police looking for vehicle in Idaho student deaths

Image of Hyundai Elantra Moscow Police are looking for in connection with the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Photo courtesy of Moscow Police Department Facebook

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Moscow Police said Wednesday they want to speak to the occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students last month. The suspects in the deaths at an off-campus residence on Nov. 13 have remained a mystery with local police investigating hundreds of tips with no motive so far. Authorities said the vehicle was seen in the immediate area of the residence. Advertisement

"Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13," Moscow Police said on Facebook.

"Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case. At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public."

Police also began removing some of the victims' personal belongings which were no longer needed for the investigation" from the residence and returning them to their family members.

The predawn quadruple murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle on the second and third floors of the rental homes continued to shake this rural college town. The four were found stabbed in their beds.

A coroner said that the victims were likely asleep, though some had defensive wounds. Two other students, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were inside the off-campus residence apparently sleeping on the first floor when the stabbing happened. Police said they are not suspects.

