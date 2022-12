The House Committee on Ethics announced Wednesday that it was investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., following an unspecified complaint. Pool file photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. House Committee on Ethics said Wednesday that it is investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., following an unspecified complaint. The statement did not specify the nature of the investigation but explained the complaint was transmitted to the independent and nonpartisan House committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23. Advertisement

The committee also said it was extending the matter into the new year but added that doing so "does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee."

A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said they are confident that the matter will be dismissed.

"The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporation or other special interests," the statement said.

The announcement came a day after the committee found Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., had violated House ethics rules when he promoted a cryptocurrency in which he held financial interests.

The committee also added that it was unable to find evidence that Cawthorn had engaged in an improper relationship with a member of his staff, which was the second part of its investigation that was announced in May.