Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 10:43 PM

Reports: Justice Dept. asks judge to hold Trump in contempt over classified records

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Reports on Thursday say the Department of Justice has asked a court to hold former President Donald Trump and his team in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena concerning the return of classified records. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f787554b4aded9a1b97a811d603b809a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Reports on Thursday say the Department of Justice has asked a court to hold former President Donald Trump and his team in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena concerning the return of classified records. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a May subpoena ordering the former president to return all classified records he took with him on leaving the White House, according to three reports on Thursday.

The federal prosecutors recently asked Washington, D.C., District Chief Judge Beryl Howell to hold Trump and his office in contempt, CNN and ABC News reported, citing unnamed sources.

Advertisement

The contempt hearing has been set for Friday, according to The Washington Post, which was the first to report on the story, also citing unnamed sources.

If Howell rules in the Department of Justice's favor, the punishment could amount to fines.

RELATED Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation

The Justice Department has been investigating Trump for months on criminal allegations that he illegally took classified records with him when he left the White House in early 2021.

Following lengthy litigation on the matter, a grand jury produced a subpoena in May demanding Trump return to the government all classified records. In early August, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, producing thousands of government documents, more than 100 of which were classified.

Advertisement

The development on Thursday comes a day after it was reported that at least two additional classified documents were discovered in a search of a West Palm Beach storage unit close to Mar-a-Lago.

RELATED Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges

The search was conducted by Trump's lawyers amid pressure from Justice Department officials who warned that they believe further documents were still in the former president's possession.

The request for a contempt hearing follows sealed court proceedings during which Trump's team has pushed back against naming a records custodian to state that all records have been returned to the federal government, ABC News and The Post reported.

Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, said in a statement carried by ABC News, The Post and CNN, that the former president and his counsel are cooperating with the investigation "despite the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted attacks by the weaponized Department of Justice."

RELATED Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation

Latest Headlines

Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michael Flynn testifies before Georgia grand jury in 2020 election investigation
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Michael Flynn testified Thursday before a Georgia grand jury that is investigating Republican attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
At least 10 injured in explosion at Iowa soybean plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
At least 10 injured in explosion at Iowa soybean plant
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Between 10 and 15 people were rushed to the hospital after an explosion at a soybean plant in a rural Iowa town on Thursday.
FDNY rescues two men who fell down elevator shaft
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDNY rescues two men who fell down elevator shaft
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- New York City firefighters successfully rescued two people that fell down an elevator shaft in the Bronx on Thursday.
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two white supremacist gang members sentenced
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Two members of the Aryan Circle, a white supremacist prison gang, have been sentenced for crimes committed as part of their roles in the organization.
CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Jynneos smallpox vaccine offers strong protection against mpox infection after one or two doses, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Keystone Pipeline shut down over oil leak in Kansas
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Keystone Pipeline is temporarily shut down after a leak was discovered feeding into a creek in northern Kansas.
Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon to share $9B Pentagon cloud computing contract
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Microsoft, Oracle, Google and Amazon will share a $9 billion contract to provide the Department of Defense with cloud computing systems.
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
First Gen Z member of Congress struggles to find housing in D.C.
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Maxwell Frost made history by becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress, but he has struggled to find a place to live in the tough Washington housing market.
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Janet Yellen becomes first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's signature is finally on U.S. currency as bank notes bearing her name were printed Thursday. Yellen is the first female Treasury secretary to sign U.S. currency.
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Washington D.C., train station and three suspects remain at large.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
House ethics committee investigating Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison in swap for arms dealer
Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina
Shots fired near Duke Energy hydropower plant in South Carolina
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots man at D.C. Metro Center
Reports: Additional classified records uncovered in Trump search of storage unit
Reports: Additional classified records uncovered in Trump search of storage unit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement