Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 8:30 PM

U.N. human rights chief warns against normalizing Ukraine's suffering

By Sheri Walsh
Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, tours Ukraine saying the "prognosis is very worrying" for those facing a "long, bleak winter ahead." Photo courtesy of Anthony Headley/OHCHR
Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, tours Ukraine saying the "prognosis is very worrying" for those facing a "long, bleak winter ahead." Photo courtesy of Anthony Headley/OHCHR

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.N. human rights chief warned Wednesday that the suffering by millions across Ukraine "must not become the new normal," as a new report sheds light on the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, made his comments in Kyiv after a four-day visit to the country.

Advertisement

"Information continues to emerge about summary executions, torture, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances and sexual violence against women, girls and men," Türk said.

"The prognosis is very worrying," Türk added, saying he feared for those caught up in the "long, bleak winter ahead."

RELATED Winter enabled Soviet victory at Stalingrad -- and it could in Ukraine

Türk toured Izium during his visit and said the destruction was "shocking."

"You see behind me a multi-story building with signs of life from the past," he said. "When the people who lived in this building tried to find shelter, the building collapsed and we found over 50 bodies."

Advertisement

The U.N. rights chief's visit coincides with the release of a new report, by the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, into the killings of civilians.

The report documents the violent deaths of 441 civilians in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy that were under Russian control through early April.

Some were killed "cutting firewood or buying groceries," Türk noted.

RELATED Blinken: United States has not encouraged Ukrainian attacks inside Russia

The Head of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said the summary executions examined in the report may constitute a war crime.

"There are strong indications that the summary executions documented in the report, constitute the war crime of willful killing," said Bogner, who added summary executions often followed security checks by Russian armed forces.

"A mere text message, a piece of camouflage clothing or a record of previous military service could have fatal consequences," she said.

"Russian soldiers brought civilians to makeshift places of detention and then executed them in captivity. Many of the victims' bodies were found with their hands tied behind their backs and gunshot wounds to their heads," said Bogner.

Türk called for humanitarian assistance to help 17.7 million people get through the winter, saying 9.3 million need "food and livelihood assistance."

Advertisement

"Let me stress that the most effective way to stop the running catalogue of cruelty from continuing is to bring an end to this senseless war -- in line with the U.N. Charter and international law," Türk said. "My most fervent wish is for all people in Ukraine to enjoy the right to peace."

Read More

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky named Time's Person of the Year

Latest Headlines

Loudoun County superintendent fired after grand jury report on sex assaults
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Loudoun County superintendent fired after grand jury report on sex assaults
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Loudoun County Public Schools has fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler one day after a grand jury report blasted the district's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student.
New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The oldest gay bar in New York City is now a landmark building, after the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission designated the building that houses Julius' Bar as an individual landmark.
More than two-thirds of shoppers struggling to pay for groceries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
More than two-thirds of shoppers struggling to pay for groceries
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Grocery bills are too expensive for the average American and customers are changing their shopping habits, according to a survey released Wednesday.
California offshore wind turbine auction nets $757 million
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California offshore wind turbine auction nets $757 million
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Private companies spent $757.1 million on Wednesday, to secure offshore rights to floating wind turbines in California, the Department of the Interior said in a release on Wednesday.
U.S. charges Ukrainian lawmaker with money laundering
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. charges Ukrainian lawmaker with money laundering
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Justice Department accused Andrii Derkach, a Ukrainian politician, of money laundering and bank fraud on Wednesday.
Cigarette companies ordered to display 'corrective' signs at stores
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Cigarette companies ordered to display 'corrective' signs at stores
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Smokers will soon see new warning signs when they go to purchase a new pack after a new order from the Justice Department and Department of Health and Human Services.
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Florida archaeologists believe mysterious beach debris is 1800s shipwreck
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A large and mysterious wooden object, partially unearthed by hurricane erosion on a Florida beach, appears to be a shipwreck from the 1800s, according to archaeologists who inspected the site.
Justice Dept. report criticizes Bureau of Prisons for mob boss' murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Dept. report criticizes Bureau of Prisons for mob boss' murder
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Prisons committed a series of "failures" that led to the death of gangster James "Whitey" Bulger four years ago, according to a Justice Department report released Wednesday.
Wholesale used vehicle prices dropped 15.6% between January and November
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wholesale used vehicle prices dropped 15.6% between January and November
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Wholesale used vehicle prices dropped by 15.6% between January and November, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices at wholesale vehicle auctions.
USPS says mail service became more reliable in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USPS says mail service became more reliable in 2022
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that its delivery speed and reliability had increased over the past fiscal year. The agency has undergone significant changes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement