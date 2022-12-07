Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 8:30 AM

Supreme Court to hear case on state legislatures' power over federal elections

By A.L. Lee
1/3
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine federal election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a456c6f93d12e65eaf642246cef3e976/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine federal election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics. File photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics.

The eventual ruling by the high court could fundamentally reshape how federal elections are conducted in the future.

Advertisement

The legal case, Moore vs. Harper, stems from a ruling by the North Carolina Supreme Court last February that found Republicans violated the state constitution by redrawing political maps that created as many as 11 red districts compared to just three for Democrats.

The crux of the case centers around the legal theory known as the "Independent State Legislature Doctrine."

RELATED Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple

In its February ruling, the North Carolina Supreme Court called the theory "repugnant to the sovereignty of states, the authority of state constitutions and the independence of state courts, and would produce absurd and dangerous consequences."

But North Carolina Republicans took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the legislative map should be restored because state courts lacked the constitutional authority to overturn legislative actions on elections.

The body of nine justices initially turned down a request for immediate intervention in March, and North Carolina officials hired experts to draw up a new electoral map for the November midterms that was evenly split between both parties.

Advertisement

Although the nation's highest court has never fully embraced the "Independent State Legislature" theory, four of the court's six conservative justices have written previous opinions that seem to give it some merit.

The doctrine is based on a literal reading of the Elections Clause of the Constitution, which states: "The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof."

Constitutional hardliners have interpreted the phrase to mean that state legislatures hold singular and final authority over federal election results.

RELATED Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation

Proponents of this theory also argue that state supreme courts cannot subject election laws to state constitutions, and also believe a governor's veto power should be suspended on all bills dealing with federal elections.

The principle goes further in tying the hands of election administrators, who would not be able to issue special or emergency regulations that limit the reach of strict new election laws. It would also become illegal for voters to form independent commissions to address redistricting.

Despite some of the more controversial aspects of the theory, three Supreme Court justices said they favored granting the emergency appeal that was ultimately turned down last March before the court agreed in June to take up the case.

Advertisement

"This case presents an exceptionally important and recurring question of constitutional law," conservative Justice Samuel Alito wrote in an opinion joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed, saying: "Namely the extent of a state court's authority to reject rules adopted by a state legislature for use in conducting federal elections. The issue is almost certain to keep arising until the court definitively resolves it."

Read More

Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority

Latest Headlines

Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Women undergoing FBI training receive a disproportionate number of performance citations, dismissals and negative evaluations while also being subjected to sexist jokes and remarks, a new watchdog report found.
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Juul Labs has agreed to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits filed against it in Northern California, the embattled e-cigarette maker said Tuesday night, as the company has been accused of marketing its products to minors.
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco has shelved its plans for killer police robots, as city supervisors voted down the controversial policy Tuesday following widespread criticism
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a close run-off election for Georgia's remaining Senate seat.
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta's Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Five women are suing former comedy and television star Bill Cosby in New York, alleging he drugged and raped them.
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
L.A. County COVID-19 surge continues
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
L.A. County COVID-19 surge continues
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. and If the upsurge continues it could trigger an indoor mask mandate.
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday, after more than a day of jury deliberations, prosecutors confirmed.
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Car rental giant Hertz announced a $168 million settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits against the company by customers who claim they were wrongly detained for driving stolen vehicles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement