New York's oldest gay bar gets historical designation

The oldest gay bar in New York City is now a landmark building, after the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission designated the building that houses Julius’ Bar as an individual landmark. Photo courtesy of Julius' Bar

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The oldest gay bar in New York City is now a landmark building, after the city's Landmarks Preservation Commission designated the building that houses Julius' Bar as an individual landmark. The designation "officially recognizes its importance to the history of the movement and cements the moment of a crucial protest as its period of significance," the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. Advertisement

The bar on West 10th Street is located in New York's Greenwich Village Historic District and is credited with advancing the rights of gay and lesbian New Yorkers.

"The 'Sip-In' at Julius' was a pivotal moment in our city and our nation's LGBTQ+ history, and this designation today marks not only that moment but also Julius' half-century as a home for New York City's LGBTQ+ community," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

"Honoring a location where New Yorkers were once denied service solely on account of their sexuality reinforces something that should already be clear: LGBTQ+ New Yorkers are welcome anywhere in our city. Let this designation serve as an important reminder to everyone that LGBTQ+ history is New York City history and that, like Julius', the City of New York will always serve as a safe haven for LGBTQ+ people to be safe and feel safe."

The bar is also the scene of the first planned civil disobedience to advocate for LGBTQ rights.

In 1966, activists carried out a demonstration at Julius' to protest the closure of bars by city and state authorities simply for serving gay people. The event became known as the "Sip-In" from that point forward.

"One of the first initiatives that the Sites Project undertook after its founding was the completion of the nomination that succeeded in getting Julius' listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its significance as the site of the so-called "sip-in," at which three courageous gay men sought to challenge the New York State rule that a bar could not serve a known homosexual," Co-director of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project Andrew Dolkart said in a statement.

"We applaud the Landmarks Commission for its commitment to recognizing sites of historic significance to LGBT history and look forward to working with the Commission on future designations."