Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Follow the markets to see where U.S. natural gas activity is high

Wholesale natural gas prices are influencing activity in the U.S. shale basins.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
Drilling activity in the U.S. shale sector is likely responding to fluctuations in prices at the wholesale level, analysis finds. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7d0fd1bec370daf4298ab835b58a2e38/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Drilling activity in the U.S. shale sector is likely responding to fluctuations in prices at the wholesale level, analysis finds. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Operators working in the inland shale basins in the United States are focusing their activity on natural gas to capitalize on elevated prices, though gains aren't universal, analysis finds.

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Canada-based energy research firm Enverus, found that, since the start of 2021, operators in Texas shale have shifted their activity in line with the rally in natural gas prices.

Advertisement

"The relative well-level economics in the gas-weighted areas generate comparable returns and value when compared to the core of the basin and should compete for capital for operators with regional optionality," Stephen Pratt, a senior associate at EIR, said in an emailed statement.

Wholesale natural gas prices are highly variable, moving on anything from the weather to curtailments overseas. Henry Hub, the U.S. benchmark for the price of natural gas, was trading around $5.47 per million British thermal units, down from August highs of $9.65 but still higher than the $3.80 level that started the year.

RELATED Scientists link doubling of Texas earthquakes to oil company water injections

The federal government expects Henry Hub will average $5.43 next year, compared with the $3.91 average for 2021. On production, the government said it expected an uptick in natural gas for next year, though gains could be limited by a lack of pipeline capacity that can carry products away from the field.

Advertisement

Enverus found that markets are supportive of operations in the Permian, but that might not be the case elsewhere.

A month-on-month forecast from the U.S. Energy Department finds that, by volume, the Appalachia basin -- comprising both the Marcellus and Utica shale plays -- is the most productive.

RELATED More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway

Appalachia gains, however, are not as great as those in the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico or the Haynesville play straddling the border of Louisiana and Texas. Haynesville production is on pace to accelerate by 1% from November levels, Permian by 0.6% and 0.4% in the Appalachia basin.

Federal estimates put total U.S. natural gas production at 98.1 Bcf/d for 2002, a 0.1% revision higher than previous forecasts. By 2023, the United States is expected to produce 100.4 Bcf/d, an increase of 0.6% from previous estimates.

RELATED Analysis finds toxic chemicals in fracking wastewater

Latest Headlines

U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. retail gasoline prices are following broader commodity prices lower, charting four straight weeks of declines.
Lee Zeldin declines to challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Lee Zeldin declines to challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New York Representative Lee Zeldin announced on Wednesday that he would not challenge Ronna McDaniel for the Republican National Committee Chair.
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Thousands of people will gather Wednesday in Pearl Harbor to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack that threw the United States into World War II.
JetBlue aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 but 'can't do it alone'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JetBlue aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 but 'can't do it alone'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- JetBlue said it needs help from the multiple players involved in the aviation industry to help meet its net-zero ambitions.
2 women sue Apple in California over AirTag tracking
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 women sue Apple in California over AirTag tracking
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two women sued Apple in California federal court charging that the tech company did not do enough to prevent them from being stalked with the use of its AirTags.
Report: Mortgage applications decrease, but refinancing jumps
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Report: Mortgage applications decrease, but refinancing jumps
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Overall mortgage applications decreased by a seasonally adjusted 1.9% from the week before but the percentage of those looking to refinance increased by 5% over the past seven days, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.
Supreme Court to hear case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics.
Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Women undergoing FBI training receive a disproportionate number of performance citations, dismissals and negative evaluations while also being subjected to sexist jokes and remarks, a new watchdog report found.
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Juul Labs has agreed to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits filed against it in Northern California, the embattled e-cigarette maker said Tuesday night, as the company has been accused of marketing its products to minors.
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco has shelved its plans for killer police robots, as city supervisors voted down the controversial policy Tuesday following widespread criticism
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement