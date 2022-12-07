Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 11:09 AM

JetBlue aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2040 but 'can't do it alone'

JetBlue said it's zero-emission goals are ambitious, but it needs industry and federal support to meet them.

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/3
JetBlue says its net-zero ambitions are among the most aggressive in the industry, but it needs help to help realize its goals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9edc3f90f7e33da218f921fb2dc2f61f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
JetBlue says its net-zero ambitions are among the most aggressive in the industry, but it needs help to help realize its goals. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Low-cost U.S. airline JetBlue announced Wednesday it would pursue low-carbon solutions as part of an effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2040, but called for broad-based help in reaching its goal.

JetBlue said its net-zero target is 10 years ahead of the rest of the industry. Airlines are among the most difficult to decarbonize because of the lack of alternative fuels, but JetBlue said it would invest more in low-carbon and sustainable options to address its Scope 1 emissions, those coming directly from the company's operations, and Scope 3, those coming from up and down JetBlue's value chain.

Advertisement

"Our team is fully committed to hitting the goal, but we can't do it alone," JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said. "We are calling on governments, aircraft and engine manufacturers, and fuel producers to support the development of the products and solutions that airlines need to achieve our ambitious goals."

The federal government found that jet fuel consumption is below pre-pandemic levels, though passenger levels are up, suggesting airlines are struggling with the same constraints gripping the crude oil and natural gas markets that resulted from the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Supplies are tight and prices are high. On the energy transition, meanwhile, the White House called on the airline industries to do more with sustainable aviation fuels, or SAF.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida are working on a $10 million contract from NASA and Boeing to study ammonia as a clean, climate-friendly jet fuel. Ammonia in its pure form is made up of hydrogen and nitrogen, making it far cleaner to burn than carbon-based fuels.

JetBlue sees SAF as a key contributor to the sector's emission reduction strategies. Beyond that, the company said it was examining fuel efficiency as a way to lower emissions, following the logic that burning less fuel would lead to fewer harmful byproducts.

RELATED Australia's Dovetail joins Mobius to produce electric airplanes

"The aviation industry is at a critical time in our push towards net zero," said Sara Bogdan, JetBlue's director of sustainability and environmental social governance. "Many of these lower carbon solutions are proven, but still haven't achieved the scale needed to make a meaningful impact."

RELATED EPA moves to address pollution from leaded fuel in small airplanes

Read More

U.S. national labs get funding for net-zero research, including fusion

Latest Headlines

Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Thousands of people will gather Wednesday in Pearl Harbor to commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack that threw the United States into World War II.
2 women sue Apple in California over AirTag tracking
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 women sue Apple in California over AirTag tracking
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two women sued Apple in California federal court charging that the tech company did not do enough to prevent them from being stalked with the use of its AirTags.
Report: Mortgage applications decrease, but refinancing jumps
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report: Mortgage applications decrease, but refinancing jumps
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Overall mortgage applications decreased by a seasonally adjusted 1.9% from the week before but the percentage of those looking to refinance increased by 5% over the past seven days, the Mortgage Bankers Association said.
Supreme Court to hear case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to hear case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics.
Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Watchdog: Women disproportionately dismissed, criticized during FBI training
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Women undergoing FBI training receive a disproportionate number of performance citations, dismissals and negative evaluations while also being subjected to sexist jokes and remarks, a new watchdog report found.
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Juul settles thousands of lawsuits for undisclosed amount
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Juul Labs has agreed to settle more than 5,000 lawsuits filed against it in Northern California, the embattled e-cigarette maker said Tuesday night, as the company has been accused of marketing its products to minors.
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco has shelved its plans for killer police robots, as city supervisors voted down the controversial policy Tuesday following widespread criticism
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a close run-off election for Georgia's remaining Senate seat.
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta's Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Five women are suing former comedy and television star Bill Cosby in New York, alleging he drugged and raped them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement