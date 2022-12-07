Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 3:01 PM

New federal building standards seek to cut energy use and emissions

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on October 24. The Biden administration announced federal building standards Wednesday aimed at lowering energy costs and cutting emissions. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/05964b31f02e8078afe113b11feccfb4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House on October 24. The Biden administration announced federal building standards Wednesday aimed at lowering energy costs and cutting emissions. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Biden-Harris administration Wednesday announced the first federal building standards designed to reduce energy use while electrifying equipment and appliances in 30% of federal building space by 2030.

"As the country's single largest energy consumer and building manager, these new actions will save taxpayer dollars by reducing energy use while cutting millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions, increasing resilience, strengthening U.S. energy independence, and growing the jobs of the future in America," the White House said in a statement.

Advertisement

The White House also said Wednesday that California has joined the National Building Performance Standard Coalition, a nationwide group of more than 30 state and local governments committed to reducing emissions from existing buildings.

According to the White House, with these new steps, a fourth of all commercial, federal and multifamily buildings in the United States are now either covered by or moving toward sustainable building performance standards.

RELATED Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings

The U.S. Department of Energy is also proposing rules that would electrify new federal buildings and those undergoing renovations.

The Council on Environmental Quality Federal Building Performance Standard requires agencies to cut energy use and electrify equipment to cut fossil fuel use and carbon emissions.

Advertisement

"To reach that mark, agencies will be buying American-made products such as heat pumps, electric water heaters, and other energy efficiency and building system technologies supported by the Inflation Reduction Act," the White House statement said.

RELATED Federal gov't unveils plan to greatly expand EV charging stations across U.S.

The proposed Energy Department rule would establish emissions reduction targets for new and renovated federal buildings, projecting a savings of $8 million per year in building costs.

According to the White House, energy used in federal buildings for space heating, water cooling, cooking and other needs amount to over 25% of federal emissions.

Latest Headlines

Freezing fog a major factor when 30-vehicle pileup sends 3 to hospital
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Freezing fog a major factor when 30-vehicle pileup sends 3 to hospital
Three people in central Washington were sent to local hospitals Wednesday morning after multiple collisions involving at least 30 vehicles near the town of Kittitas.
Atlanta police arrest two teens for Nov. 26 Atlantic Station murders
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Atlanta police arrest two teens for Nov. 26 Atlantic Station murders
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two teens have been arrested in a Nov. 26 shooting in the city's Atlantic Station commercial district that killed two and wounded four others, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said Wednesday.
Supreme Court debates case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court debates case on state legislatures' power over federal elections
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether state legislatures should have the unilateral power to determine election rules through gerrymandering and other controversial tactics.
Apple adds end-to-end encryption to iCloud backup
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Apple adds end-to-end encryption to iCloud backup
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple has added end-to-end encryption to several apps, including iCloud backup. The company says the new measures are in response to increased security breaches in the tech industry.
Duke Energy expects power restored in N.C. by midnight Wednesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Duke Energy expects power restored in N.C. by midnight Wednesday
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Power is coming back on across Moore County, N.C., and officials expect the mass outage to be resolved by the end of the night on Wednesday.
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Polygamist leader Samuel Bateman had 20 wives, including minors, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Father, son sentenced to prison for $1.7M COVID PPP fraud
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two men, a father and son, were sentenced to prison for their role in a $1.7 million COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme.
Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes steps to reimburse some COVID-19 penalties
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Va. Gov. Glenn Youngkin takes steps to reimburse some COVID-19 penalties
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Tuesday, directing enforcement agencies to report all fines, fees and suspensions related to COVID-19 shutdown violations with plans to reimburse some.
U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. retail gasoline prices are following broader commodity prices lower, charting four straight weeks of declines.
Lee Zeldin declines to challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lee Zeldin declines to challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- New York Representative Lee Zeldin announced on Wednesday that he would not challenge Ronna McDaniel for the Republican National Committee Chair.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Thousands to commemorate 'Everlasting Legacy' of Pearl Harbor on 81st anniversary
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Federal judge dismisses case against Saudi crown prince for Khashoggi killing
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement