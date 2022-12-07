Apple adds end-to-end encryption to iCloud backup

Apple says its new Advanced Data Protection is designed to combat an increase in security breaches across the tech industry. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple announced Wednesday it will add end-to-end encryption to the iCloud backup system under a security overall dubbed "Advanced Data Protection." Under standard encryption, Apple holds encryption keys, meaning the company can help gain access to account data if it needs to be recovered. Data stored using end-to-end encryption can only be encrypted on a users' trusted device after logging into iCloud. Advertisement

"As threats to user data become increasingly sophisticated and complex, these new features join a suite of other protections that make Apple products the most secure on the market," Apple said in a press release.

The overhaul will increase the number of data categories protected by end-to-end encryption from 14 to 23. Apps including Notes, iCloud Drive, Photos, Reminders, Voice Memos and Safari Pass will be covered by the new encryption.

Security overhauls will also include iMessage contact key verification, which allows users to verify that they are only sending messages to intended recipients, and security keys that will allow users to employ third-party hardware to increase their data protection.

"Apple makes the most secure mobile devices on the market. And now, we are building on that powerful foundation," said Ivan Krstić, Apple's head of Security Engineering and Architecture.

According to Krstić, Advanced Data Protection will give users "the choice to protect the vast majority of the most sensitive iCloud data with end-to-end encryption so that it can only be decrypted on their trusted devices."

"Experts say the total number of data reaches more than tripled between 2013 and 2021, exposing 1.1 billion personal records across the globe in 2021 alone," Apple said.

Users will have the option to turn on Advanced Data Protection from their devices.