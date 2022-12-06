Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 11:13 PM / Updated at 12:28 AM

Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia run-off; Dems secure Senate majority

By Darryl Coote
1/2
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election Tuesday night in a run-off race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. FIle Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/60cb9f03b946066bedcaa166ec2b7700/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won re-election Tuesday night in a run-off race against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. FIle Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a nail-biter of a run-off election for Georgia's remaining Senate seat.

Warnock's win of a full six-year term gives the Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate, handing the Biden administration control of the legislative branch after sharing it with the GOP.

Advertisement

Unofficial state results show Warnock with 50.7% of the vote to Walker's 49.2% with 94% of counties and precincts reporting. Fewer than 50,000 votes separate the two candidates. The race was called by NBC News, ABC News and CBS News.

"After a hard fought campaign -- or should I say campaigns -- it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken," Warnock told supporters in Atlanta late Tuesday.

Advertisement

The close run-off, which was held as neither candidate received 50% of the vote during the Nov. 8 midterm election, attracted wide attention nationwide over its deciding role in the Senate. In the state, more than 1.8 million voters cast ballots early, representing 27% of the active voting population.

According to the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, 1.7 million people cast ballots early in person with another 175,500 absentee ballots submitted.

"I often say that a vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children," Reverend Warnock said in his victory speech. "Voting is faith put into action. And Georgia, you have been praying with your lips and your legs. With your hands and your feet. And your heads and your hearts.

RELATED Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign

"You have put in hard work and here we are standing together."

The Republicans were betting Walker, a former NFL running back, would flip the seat amid what they hoped would be a Red Wave during the midterms that never materialized.

Walker lost despite having the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, as his campaign was dogged by allegations brought against him by two women who claim he pressured them into having abortions despite campaigning against the medical procedure. He also faced allegations of domestic abuse from a former romantic parter.

Advertisement

The former football player conceded defeated by thanking supporters and his wife, Julie Blanchard.

"One of the things I want to tell all of you is you never stop dreaming. I don't want any of you to stop dreaming, I don't want any of you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials, most of all," Walker said.

President Joe Biden tweeted that he called Warnock to congratulate him on the victory.

"Tonight, Georgia voters stood up for our democracy, rejected Ultra MAGAism and most importantly: sent a good man back to the senate," the president said, referring to Trump's Make America Great Again campaign slogan.

"Here's to six more years."

With Trump's backing of Walker, who supports conservative issues such as beefing up border security and defending police, Democrats framed the victory as another defeat for the former president.

"Sen. Warnock's victory shows once again that Democrats are in sync with America and MAGA Republicans are not," Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted late Tuesday, referring to Trump's Make America Great Again campaign slogan. "

Advertisement

"Sen. Warnock's well-earned victory is a victory for Georgia, and a victory for democracy and against MAGA Republican extremist policies."

Warnock, a senior pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, became the first Black man elected to the Senate from Georgia after defeating incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in an early 2021 run-off election when the power of the Senate also hung in the balance.

Loeffler was appointed to the seat after Sen. Johnny Isakson retired due to health reasons.

Read More

Justice Department monitors Georgia runoff election Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup

Latest Headlines

San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- San Francisco has shelved its plans for killer police robots, as city supervisors voted down the controversial policy Tuesday following widespread criticism
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta's Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Five women are suing former comedy and television star Bill Cosby in New York, alleging he drugged and raped them.
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
L.A. County COVID-19 surge continues
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
L.A. County COVID-19 surge continues
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. and If the upsurge continues it could trigger an indoor mask mandate.
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday, after more than a day of jury deliberations, prosecutors confirmed.
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Car rental giant Hertz announced a $168 million settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits against the company by customers who claim they were wrongly detained for driving stolen vehicles.
Gallup poll: Inflation causing financial hardship in over half of U.S. households
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gallup poll: Inflation causing financial hardship in over half of U.S. households
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of high inflation, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
Capitol police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Capitol police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Members of the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police department received the Congressional Gold Medal on Tuesday, for defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The special counsel assigned to the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents issued subpoenas to election officials in three states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Volcanic activity increases worldwide
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement