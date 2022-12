1/4

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said Wednesday that new data from the United States Postal Service showed an increase in on-time deliveries. File photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States Postal Service announced Wednesday that its delivery speed and reliability had increased over the past fiscal year. The agency has undergone significant changes. From Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, mail and packages moved faster through the network, the USPS said. There was also a decrease in the average days to deliver across all categories. Advertisement

"We've made tremendous progress improving our service performance in the past year thanks to investments under our Delivering for America plan and an organization-wide commitment to better serving our customers," said Louis DeJoy, Postmaster General and CEO, in a statement. "We are headed in the right direction but there is more work to be done to deliver the reliable service the American people expect and deserve."

Ninety-one percent of first-class mail was delivered on time, an 8.3% increase from fiscal year 2021. Delivery rates for marketing mail were up 5.7%, as compares to the previous fiscal year.

RELATED USPS seeks volunteer Santas to answer letters from kids

However, in May new standards regarding on-time delivery for some packages took effect. The USPS used to consider a first-class package late if it was delivered more than three days after it was sent. However, under the new standards, more than 30% of first-class packages will be seen as delivered on time if they arrive within four or five days.

Advertisement

The new delays also come as prices continue to rise. The USPS is proposing to raise the cost of a first-class stamp from 58 cents to 60 cents, citing inflation and operating expenses. Last year the price was 55 cents.