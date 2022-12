1/2

A federal judge has rejected a request to issue a temporary restraining order against Measure 114, an Oregon law that restricts the sale of high-capacity rifle magazines and requires background checks before firearms purchases. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against Measure 114, an Oregon law that would limit high-capacity rifle magazines and require background checks to be completed before firearms can be transferred to customers. Plaintiffs, including the Oregon Firearms Federation, Union Country Sheriff Cody Bowen and Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, filed the request for a temporary restraining order on Nov. 23. Advertisement

"Plaintiffs have not produced sufficient evidence at this stage to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits of their challenge to Measure 114's restrictions on large-capacity magazines," Federal Judge Karen Immergut said in her order Tuesday.

Immergut also found that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate that high-capacity magazines are in common use for "lawful purposes like self-defense."

After hearing concerns from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum, the court allowed an additional 30 days to refine the permitting process "in light of the difficulty the State has conceded in terms of implementation of the permitting provisions at this stage."

The law is set to take effect Thursday, but the 30-day delay in the implementation of permit requirement means Oregonians can purchase firearms without complying with the new permit regulations until at least Jan. 5.

