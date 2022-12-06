Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 7:25 PM

Labor board says Apple violated Labor Relations Act in Atlanta store

By Joe Fisher
Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f6d280b4d7ddd785978a2e6d73bc04a6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Apple strong-armed employees at its store in Atlanta's Cumberland Mall to quell talks of unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

The board says the tech goliath violated the National Labor Relations Act by holding mandatory meetings in which it attempted to convince workers not to unionize. It is also accused of "interrogating" employees about union activities, according to The Hill.

Advertisement

An internal memo obtained by Vice gave guidelines to store leaders instructing them to share anti-union sentiments with their employees. The memo warned that unionization meant fewer opportunities, freedoms and versatility within the stores' operations.

"Apple executives think the rules don't apply to them. Holding an illegal forced captive audience meeting is not only union-busting, but an example of psychological warfare," Tom Smith, CWA Organizing Director, said in a statement.

RELATED Tech giants threaten to remove news content from social media platforms

"We commend the NLRB for recognizing captive audience meetings for exactly what they are: a direct violation of labor rights."

Last spring, the Atlanta store was on the cusp of holding a union election, which would have made it the first American Apple retail store to do so. The Communications Workers of America then rescinded the filing and instead filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Apple.

Advertisement

CWA accused Apple of spreading "anti-union propaganda" during its mandatory meetings, called "daily downloads," which were held regularly.

RELATED Biden signs legislation to prevent railroad strike, avert 'economic catastrophe'

NLRB special counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said there was a flaw or misinterpretation of the National Labor Relations Act, which had not considered captive audience meetings to be violations. She urged the NLRB to reconsider that position.

"This license to coerce is an anomaly in labor law, inconsistent with the Act's protection of employees' free choice. It is based on a fundamental misunderstanding of employers' speech rights," Abruzzo said in an April memo.

"I believe that the NLRB case precedent, which has tolerated such meetings, is at odds with fundamental labor-law principles, our statutory language, and our Congressional mandate," she said. "Because of this, I plan to urge the Board to reconsider such precedent and find mandatory meetings of this sort unlawful."

RELATED U.S. Senate passes legislation to avert national rail strike -- without sick leave

Based on the NLRB's findings, these meetings will be considered violations of the act.

Latest Headlines

Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Five women file sexual assault lawsuit against Bill Cosby, NBC
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Five women are suing former comedy and television star Bill Cosby in New York, alleging he drugged and raped them.
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
L.A. County COVID-19 surge continues
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. County COVID-19 surge continues
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. and If the upsurge continues it could trigger an indoor mask mandate.
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump Organization found guilty on tax fraud charges
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Trump Organization was found guilty of tax fraud on Tuesday, after more than a day of jury deliberations, prosecutors confirmed.
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hertz agrees to pay $168 million to settle lawsuits over customers falsely arrested
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Car rental giant Hertz announced a $168 million settlement to resolve numerous lawsuits against the company by customers who claim they were wrongly detained for driving stolen vehicles.
Gallup poll: Inflation causing financial hardship in over half of U.S. households
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Gallup poll: Inflation causing financial hardship in over half of U.S. households
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A majority of Americans are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of high inflation, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
Capitol police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Capitol police officers receive Congressional Gold Medals
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Members of the United States Capitol Police and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police department received the Congressional Gold Medal on Tuesday, for defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department subpoenas election officials in 3 states in Trump investigation
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The special counsel assigned to the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents issued subpoenas to election officials in three states.
Federal judge denies request to block Oregon gun law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge denies request to block Oregon gun law
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A federal judge has blocked a request for a temporary restraining order against Measure 114, an Oregon law that limits the sale of high-capacity rifle magazines and requires background checks prior to firearms purchases.
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury allocates $1.5 billion in funding to seven states
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced more than $1 billion in funding to help grow small businesses across seven states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
Serial killer Richard Cottingham admits to killing 5 women decades ago
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement