Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 2:26 PM

Justice Department monitors Georgia runoff election

By Joe Fisher
1/3
The Justice Department said Tuesday it will monitor voting sites in four Georgia Counties during the state's Senate runoff election. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/19fba97f74a34fd40f295b62d6213b2d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department said Tuesday it will monitor voting sites in four Georgia Counties during the state's Senate runoff election. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced plans to monitor the Georgia Senate runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in four counties to ensure federal voting rights are protected on Tuesday.

Monitors from the department's Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney's Office will be dispatched on Tuesday to Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County.

Advertisement

Election day monitors were a point of contention in some states during last month's midterm election. State officials from Florida and Missouri rejected the Justice Department's plan to send monitors to counties in their states, arguing the department did not clearly state a reason to do so.

The department announced it would send personnel to select counties in 24 states to curb any attempts to limit the rights of voters. This came after allegations of voter suppression targeted specifically at minorities.

RELATED Georgia Senate runoff sets single-day record for voter turnout

Georgia was one of the states where allegations of voter suppression were most prevalent. One of Georgia's newest election laws sought to restrict the use of voting drop boxes, which the Lawyers' Committee For Civil Rights Under Law said are used "extensively by voters of color."

Advertisement

Georgia's State Elections Board was also put under question as the body in charge of administering elections. The board is made up of four Republicans and one Democrat, leading to concern that it could not operate in a nonpartisan way.

Members of the public may contact the Civil Rights Division with complaints about potential violations of federal voting rights laws through the department's website or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931.

RELATED Georgia Supreme Court rules in favor of Saturday voting for runoff

Incumbent Sen. Warnock held a narrow edge over his Republican opponent Walker during the midterm election, finishing ahead by less than 40,000 votes. About 3.9 million people voted.

The runoff election, which began early voting more than a week ago, opened at a feverish pace. On Nov. 8, the state set a single-day record of more than 300,000 votes cast. The previous record in Georgia was 233,252 cast in the 2018 midterm. On Friday, the record book was rewritten again with 350,000 votes cast.

In all, more than 1.8 million Georgians voted early in the runoff election.

RELATED Appeals court rules early voting allowed Saturday in Georgia runoff election

The result of this election will determine whether the Senate stays locked at 50-50 between the Democratic and Republican parties, or if the Democrats will have a 51-seat majority. If Warnock wins, the Democratic Party will not need to rely as heavily on Vice President Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes.

Advertisement

Over the last two years, the 50-50 split has created a hurdle for President Joe Biden as he attempts to push his agenda forward, despite a Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

Latest Headlines

Jan 6. panel expected to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Jan 6. panel expected to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, told reporters Tuesday that he expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
Club Q shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Club Q shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The suspect in last month's mass shooting that killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, was officially charged with hate crimes and murder on Tuesday.
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A forecast on the future of oil prices from the U.S. government is packed with uncertainties related in no small part to recent developments regarding Russia.
Kodiak lands U.S. Army autonomous vehicle contract
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kodiak lands U.S. Army autonomous vehicle contract
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Kodiak Robotics won a nearly $50 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday, to design and test autonomous vehicles for the military.
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Texas-based energy provider said its investing in its consumer-based growth strategy with the acquisition.
Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America has reached a settlement with the mall, lawyers said.
Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that the damage done to two substations on Sunday that left an entire county in the dark was a deliberate act.
Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hawaii deployed 20 National Guard members to help with traffic control as the Mauna Loa eruption enters its second week.
Texas company wins contract to build replacements for Black Hawk, Apache helicopters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas company wins contract to build replacements for Black Hawk, Apache helicopters
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas company has won a lucrative contract to build a fleet of next-generation transport and assault helicopters for the U.S. Army in a deal that could ultimately be worth around $70 billion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement