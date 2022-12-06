Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Kodiak lands U.S. Army autonomous vehicle contract

By Simon Druker
Self-driving truck maker Kodiak Robotics was awarded a $49.9-million contract on Tuesday to design and test autonomous vehicles for the military. Photo courtesy of Kodiak Robotics
Self-driving truck maker Kodiak Robotics was awarded a $49.9-million contract on Tuesday to design and test autonomous vehicles for the military. Photo courtesy of Kodiak Robotics

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Kodiak Robotics received a nearly $50 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense on Tuesday, to design and test autonomous vehicles for the military.

The California-based producer of self-driving trucks will now help to automate future military ground vehicles led by the U.S. Army's Robotic Combat Vehicle program, the company said in a release.

Advertisement

The 24-month, $49.9 million contract was awarded through the Defense Department's Defense Innovation Unit.

The DIU is focused on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military at commercial speeds.

RELATED Pair pleads guilty to bribery scheme linked to Marshall Islands investment region

Tuesday's contract will see Kodiak leverage its proprietary commercial self-driving software to develop, test and deploy the driverless vehicles. They are being configured for reconnaissance, surveillance, and "other high-risk missions."

Kodiak was the only autonomous vehicle company initially selected out of 33 submissions to the Army.

In the first year of the agreement, Kodiak will apply its technology to specific use cases, including future army vehicles. The following year, the contract calls for it to implement its autonomous driving system on off-road vehicles "capable of traversing complex terrain and operating remotely in unpredictable conditions," the Army said in a statement.

Advertisement

"I started Kodiak because I believe autonomous technology can save lives, and helping the U.S. Army develop driverless vehicles for the most challenging operating environments fits perfectly with that goal," Kodiak CEO Don Burnette said in a statement.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to leverage our cutting-edge self-driving technology for defense applications, and believe our work with DIU and the U.S. Army will both help strengthen national security and hasten our path to commercial deployment. We owe a debt of gratitude to the servicemen and women who step into harm's way to keep us safe; keeping them safe in return is an honor we take seriously."

The military has been pursuing automated and self-driving technology for years.

RELATED Seoul rolls out commercial self-driving buses in busy downtown area

In 2020, the U.S. Army and Clemson University announced a partnership to study conversion of Bradley tanks and armored personnel carriers to autonomous use.

Read More

Samsung Heavy test-runs autonomous ship over 500 miles

Latest Headlines

Jan 6. panel expected to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Jan 6. panel expected to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, told reporters Tuesday that he expects the panel to make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
Club Q shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Club Q shooting suspect formally charged with hate crimes, murder
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The suspect in last month's mass shooting that killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs, was officially charged with hate crimes and murder on Tuesday.
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. government lowers oil price forecast, with caveats
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A forecast on the future of oil prices from the U.S. government is packed with uncertainties related in no small part to recent developments regarding Russia.
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI arrests former Congressman David Rivera for Venezuela lobbying
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Federal authorities on Monday arrested former U.S. Rep. David Rivera, accusing him of secretly working for a Venezuelan state-run oil company to pitch the prospects of an improved relationship between the United States a
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NRG Energy puts big money on smart-home acquisition
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Texas-based energy provider said its investing in its consumer-based growth strategy with the acquisition.
Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Family of boy thrown from balcony reaches settlement with Mall of America
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The family of a boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America has reached a settlement with the mall, lawyers said.
Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said that the damage done to two substations on Sunday that left an entire county in the dark was a deliberate act.
Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hawaii deploys National Guard for Mauna Loa eruption
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Hawaii deployed 20 National Guard members to help with traffic control as the Mauna Loa eruption enters its second week.
Texas company wins contract to build replacements for Black Hawk, Apache helicopters
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas company wins contract to build replacements for Black Hawk, Apache helicopters
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Texas company has won a lucrative contract to build a fleet of next-generation transport and assault helicopters for the U.S. Army in a deal that could ultimately be worth around $70 billion.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- California Democrats want to punish energy companies from reaping in high profits to the detriment of consumers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Oklahoma man charged with killing 4 cyclists, dismembering their bodies
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Russia ramps up missile attacks on Ukraine after airfields hit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement