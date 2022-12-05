Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 3:58 PM

Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution

By Joe Fisher
1/4
Former President Donald Trump clarified remarks he made about terminating the U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/21853308a51ed71429b5b6f80f21b723/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald Trump clarified remarks he made about terminating the U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump clarified remarks he made about terminating the U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday.

Trump received harsh criticism when he responded to a story about Twitter "suppressing" a New York Post story about the contents of a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden in 2020. On Monday, Trump posted that the notion that he wants to "terminate" the Constitution is a lie.

Advertisement

"The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to 'terminate' the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is 'MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,' as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. ONLY FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!"

Trump added that an election should go to the "rightful winner" or be redone if it is "irrefutably fraudulent."

Advertisement

The post, which Trump claims was misrepresented by the media, referenced potentially terminating articles of the Constitution directly.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump said in a post to his Truth Social platform.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

RELATED Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents

The White House and Trump's former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out against his proposal.

"I must tell you that I think that everyone that serves in public office, everyone that aspires to serve or serve again, should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pence said while appearing on WVOC radio in Columbia, S.C.

"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

Advertisement

The post came after Elon Musk teased more incoming details about the New York Post story throughout the day on Friday, promising what "really happened" would be revealed.

Musk later referred to a thread from user Matt Taibbi which claimed Twitter took "extraordinary steps" to limit the exposure of the story ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Taibbi's thread alleges Twitter's content moderation team selectively limited posts about the New York Post story, going as far as locking then-White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany out of her account for tweeting about it.

U.S. Election 2020

Balloons and signs fill the fence between Black Lives Matter Plaza and Lafayette Park near the White House on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Read More

White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution South Carolina Supreme Court orders Mark Meadows to testify in 2020 election probe

Latest Headlines

Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over 'Eras' tour sale debacle
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over 'Eras' tour sale debacle
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Fans of pop music superstar Taylor Swift filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, alleging the vendor broke antitrust laws and invoked unreasonably high ticket prices during Swift's "Eras" tour pre-sale.
Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Opening arguments for the trial of a White former police officer in Texas who killed a Black woman inside her home in 2019, sparking racial protests, started Monday with no Black jurors.
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Amber Heard has filed an appeal after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling the verdict "chilling" for women.
Alabama reaches deal to provide Hepatitis C treatment to all Medicaid patients
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alabama reaches deal to provide Hepatitis C treatment to all Medicaid patients
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Alabama's Medicaid Agency that will see it provide Hepatitis C treatment to patients with a substance use disorder, it confirmed on Monday.
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has resigned following a stint on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding a golf cart.
DHS delays REAL ID enforcement to 2025
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS delays REAL ID enforcement to 2025
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Monday has again extended the deadline for the enforcement of REAL ID requirements for travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Roommates of University of Idaho victims break silence with letter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Roommates of University of Idaho victims break silence with letter
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Two surviving roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed to death with a companion on Nov. 13 broke their silence in a letter during a memorial service on Friday.
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A married pastor of a Texas megachurch has been restored to his position after serving a three-month suspension for Instagram messages between him and another woman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement