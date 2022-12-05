Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 6:23 PM

Lawyer Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in prison

By Joe Fisher
1/5
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced for 14 years in prison Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64556ace55179dbfbbdd5bbe7d2b0c81/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced for 14 years in prison Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who represented adult film star Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, was sentenced for 14 years in prison Monday.

The former celebrity attorney pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges in California in June. Along with his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay $10.8 million in restitution to the IRS and four clients he defrauded and from whom he embezzled money.

Advertisement

"Michael Avenatti was a corrupt lawyer who claimed he was fighting for the little guy. In fact, he only cared about his own selfish interests," Martin Estrada, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement.

"He stole millions of dollars from his clients -- all to finance his extravagant lifestyle that included a private jet and race cars. As a result of his illegal acts, he has lost his right to practice law in California, and now he will serve a richly deserved prison sentence."

RELATED Justice Department drops 31 remaining fraud charges against Michael Avenatti

Avenatti pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of obstructing the IRS from collecting an estimated $3 million in taxes from his coffee business, Tully's Coffee.

Advertisement

The Justice Department dropped 31 fraud counts against Avenatti. He originally faced 19 tax-related offenses, six wire fraud charges and two counts of bank fraud.

The maximum sentence Avenatti had faced was 83 years in prison.

RELATED Michael Avenatti pleads guilty to fraud charges in California

Avenatti, 51, has been in federal prison since February, serving a separate, five-year sentence levied upon him from two federal cases in New York.

U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, of the Central District of California, ordered Avenatti to serve his 14-year sentence consecutively with his present sentence.

One of the clients Avenatti pleaded to embezzling from is a "paraplegic with mental health issues," a news release from the Justice Department said.

RELATED Michael Avenatti says he wants to plead guilty in client theft case in California

The scheme Avenatti executed against his clients involved deceiving them about the terms of settlement agreements, misappropriating funds from those agreements and telling clients their money already had been sent or received.

When the clients sought the money they were owed by Avenatti, they found themselves "begging for needed funds and making them feel beholden to him when he 'advanced' or 'loaned' them funds that were, in fact, the clients' own money," according to the Justice Department.

The four clients lost approximately $7.6 million from Avenatti's scheme.

"While today's sentencing concludes the government's case against Mr. Avenatti, the enormous damage left behind will be felt by his former clients for quite some time," said Tyler Hatcher, the special agent in charge of IRS Criminal Investigation field office in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"It is our sincere hope that his victims will take some solace in the fact that he has been held accountable for his criminal actions."

Latest Headlines

Seasonal flu activity high in D.C., RSV 'causing most strain' in W.Va
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Seasonal flu activity high in D.C., RSV 'causing most strain' in W.Va
WASHINGON, Dec. 5 (UPI) -- It promises to be a severe flu season this winter, as illustrated by a rising number of cases in Washington, D.C., among other places nationwide. But a W. Va. health department says RSV has caused the most strain so far.
Stocks slide amid resilient economy
U.S. News // 57 minutes ago
Stocks slide amid resilient economy
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks fell Monday after the latest economic reports showed growth continuing at a hotter-than-expected rate.
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump refutes claim he wants to 'terminate' the Constitution
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump clarified remarks he made about terminating the U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," on his social media platform Truth Social on Monday.
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pfizer asks FDA to approve updated COVID-19 shot for young children
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Monday announced the company and its partner BioNTech have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve an updated COVID-19 vaccine regimen for young children.
Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over 'Eras' tour sale debacle
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over 'Eras' tour sale debacle
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Fans of pop music superstar Taylor Swift filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, alleging the vendor broke antitrust laws and invoked unreasonably high ticket prices during Swift's "Eras" tour pre-sale.
Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Opening arguments for the trial of a White former police officer in Texas who killed a Black woman inside her home in 2019, sparking racial protests, started Monday with no Black jurors.
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Amber Heard has filed an appeal after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling the verdict "chilling" for women.
Alabama reaches deal to provide Hepatitis C treatment to all Medicaid patients
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Alabama reaches deal to provide Hepatitis C treatment to all Medicaid patients
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Alabama's Medicaid Agency that will see it provide Hepatitis C treatment to patients with a substance use disorder, it confirmed on Monday.
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has resigned following a stint on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding a golf cart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
North Korea fires artillery rounds into 'buffer zones' near sea border
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement