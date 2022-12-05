Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 5, 2022 / 2:21 PM

Alabama reaches deal to provide Hepatitis C treatment to all Medicaid patients

By Simon Druker
The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Alabama's Medicaid Agency that will see it provide Hepatitis C treatment to patients with a substance use disorder, it confirmed on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/81896d136f849a81f7493d1f31df116c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Alabama's Medicaid Agency that will see it provide Hepatitis C treatment to patients with a substance use disorder, it confirmed on Monday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached a settlement with Alabama's Medicaid Agency that will see it provide Hepatitis C treatment to patients with a substance use disorder, it confirmed on Monday.

The state agency had previously had a sobriety restriction policy, denying HCV medication for any person who had consumed any alcohol or illicit drugs within the previous six months.

Advertisement

Monday's agreement ensures anyone in need of treatment under Medicaid will receive it, the Justice Department confirmed in a statement.

Alabama's policy also barred Medicaid payment for the treatment if a person used alcohol or illicit drugs while using the medication.

"Alabama Medicaid's reversal of its longstanding sobriety restriction will finally allow Medicaid recipients with substance use disorders to have the same access as others to a cure for Hepatitis C," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke.

"The Justice Department is committed to enforcing the Americans with Disabilities Act to eliminate unnecessary barriers that stand in the way of equal access to health care."

HCV can result in a range of serious health conditions, many of which affect the liver, including cirrhosis, liver cancer, liver failure and death.

Advertisement

"We appreciate Alabama Medicaid's willingness to work with the Department of Justice and our office to remove the sobriety restriction policy that prevented so many Alabamians with HCV, who also have substance use disorder, from receiving appropriate treatment," U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement.

"This settlement agreement delivers justice under the Americans with Disabilities Act and significantly advances public health in our state."

More than half of people who become infected with the hepatitis C virus become stricken with a long-term, chronic infection.

There is no vaccine for hepatitis C but treatments can cure most people with Hepatitis C in 8 to 12 weeks, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Highly-effective treatments called direct-acting antiviral medications cure HCV in more than 95% of cases, according to the CDC.

Around 30,000 people in Alabama are living with HCV, according to the state's department of public health.

Latest Headlines

Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Conservative justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over 'Eras' tour sale debacle
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over 'Eras' tour sale debacle
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Fans of pop music superstar Taylor Swift filed a lawsuit against Ticketmaster, alleging the vendor broke antitrust laws and invoked unreasonably high ticket prices during Swift's "Eras" tour pre-sale.
Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trial of ex-Fort Worth police officer in shooting opens with no Black jurors
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Opening arguments for the trial of a White former police officer in Texas who killed a Black woman inside her home in 2019, sparking racial protests, started Monday with no Black jurors.
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict 'chilling' in new appeal
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Amber Heard has filed an appeal after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling the verdict "chilling" for women.
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tampa police chief resigns after golf cart incident
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has resigned following a stint on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding a golf cart.
DHS delays REAL ID enforcement to 2025
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DHS delays REAL ID enforcement to 2025
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Monday has again extended the deadline for the enforcement of REAL ID requirements for travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Roommates of University of Idaho victims break silence with letter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Roommates of University of Idaho victims break silence with letter
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Two surviving roommates of three of the four University of Idaho students fatally stabbed to death with a companion on Nov. 13 broke their silence in a letter during a memorial service on Friday.
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas megachurch pastor returns from suspension
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A married pastor of a Texas megachurch has been restored to his position after serving a three-month suspension for Instagram messages between him and another woman.
2022 year in review: Roe vs. Wade, War in Ukraine, losing Queen Elizabeth II
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2022 year in review: Roe vs. Wade, War in Ukraine, losing Queen Elizabeth II
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- From abortion rights to war in Ukraine, the past year has seen Americans and the world face several historic events.
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Police in Houston said an 8-year-old girl was safe after witnessing a man fatally shoot her mother before turning the weapon on himself in the parking lot of the Texas Children's Hospital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Gunfire damaged North Carolina power station, outage ongoing
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Russia fires more than 100 missiles into Ukraine
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Police: Child safe after seeing mother fatally shot outside Texas hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement