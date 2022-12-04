Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 4, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Vandalism suspected in North Carolina mass power outage

By Joe Fisher
A mass power outage in North Carolina is being investigated as an incident or multiple incidents of vandalism as more than 42,000 customers are left without power. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.
A mass power outage in North Carolina is being investigated as an incident or multiple incidents of vandalism as more than 42,000 customers are left without power. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- More than 42,000 customers are without power in North Carolina after an apparent incident of vandalism cut power in Moore County, N.C. on Saturday night.

The outage continued Sunday with officials investigating the incident as a "criminal occurrence" according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

"As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites," the department posted on its Facebook page.

The sheriff's office said the outage was reported at about 7 p.m. EST Saturday. There are multiple agencies responding throughout the county and securing the site of the alleged vandalism. Gov. Roy Cooper said state law enforcement is joining the investigation and the state "will provide support as needed."

RELATED Squirrel knocks out power to one-third of Tennessee company's customers

The total mumber of outages in North Carolina at 2 p.m. was 42,112, according to Poweroutages.us.

There are more than 38,000 Duke Energy customers still without power. About 11,000 outages in Southern Pines, 11,000 near the Village of Pinehurst, 5,000 in Aberdeen and 2,000 near Carthage.

Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks said there are multiple failures across multiple substations in the area of the outage, according to CBS 17 Raleigh. He confirmed the company is investigating incidents of vandalism.

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, R-NC, said the FBI has been involved in the investigation as he thanked law enforcement officials for their response to the incident.

"Last night, unknown individuals vandalized at least two substations in Moore County with criminal intent. Motive for this crime remains unknown."

He said the Southern Pines Police Department is opening its community room for people to charge their electronic devices while they wait for power to be restored.

RELATED North Carolina man collects 11,000 bottles of hot sauce

According to ABC 11 Raleigh-Durham, power is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Duke Energy is based in Charlotte, N.C., and has about 8.2 million customers across the six states it serves.

Moore County is located in central North Carolina northwest of Fayetteville.

Read More

Woman gives birth, wins $100,000 Powerball prize on the same day

Latest Headlines

Stormy pattern to bring rain, snow chances for Midwest, Northeast this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stormy pattern to bring rain, snow chances for Midwest, Northeast this week
The first official day of winter might be a couple weeks away, but it might be feeling wintry by the end of this week in Midwest, Northeast.
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Georgia man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old teen who was volunteering to canvas for Raphael Warnock's campaign in his runoff election for the U.S. Senate.
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Geological Survey on Saturday announced that it has added several new webcam views and a livestream of the eruption of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano.
White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called for the "termination" of U.S. rules and regulations, "even those found in the Constitution," drawing condemnation from the White House later Saturday.
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Four people remained hospitalized Saturday, including one with critical injuries, after a transit bus crashed into more than a dozen vehicles in a California shopping center parking lot.
L.A. on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 1 day ago
L.A. on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is on the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A key panel of the Democratic National Committee has voted to change the lineup of states voting in presidential primary elections as part of an effort to increase the diversity of the early primary electorate.
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has publicly unveiled the new B-21 Raider, the Pentagon's first new long-range strike bomber since the Cold War and touted as the "backbone" of a modernized bomber fleet.
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The body of a missing 7-year-old North Texas girl has been found near her home and a delivery driver stands charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with her death, sheriff's officials say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution
White House condemns Trump's call for 'termination' of U.S. Constitution
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
WATCH: U.S. Geological Survey adds livestream, new webcam views of Hawaii's Mauna Loa eruption
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting teen worker on Raphael Warnock campaign
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement