Florida police arrest man accused of bludgeoning elderly couple to death

Christopher Keeley, 27, was arrested Saturday night in Florida after being named a person of interest in the brutal killing of an elderly couple last week in Massachusetts. Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation/ Website

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities said a man wanted for bludgeoning an elderly couple to death at their Massachusetts home early last week was arrested over the weekend in Florida. Police in Miami Beach, Fla., arrested 27-year-old Christopher Keeley at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of 925 West 41st Street, Massachusetts' Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Authorities had been hunting for Keeley since Tuesday when police received a call shortly before 9:20 p.m. asking that they make a well-being check on Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, at their home in Marshfield, located about 30 miles south of Boston.

Upon their arrival, officers found their bodies with "obvious signs of trauma," the district attorney's office said.

"The victims, who were bludgeoned and stabbed, were determined to be deceased on scene," it said, adding that police also found a dog dead inside the residence.

Circumstances surrounding the double homicide were not made available to the public, but authorities have said that their deaths do not appear to be the result of a random act of violence.

On Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Fusion Center issued a be on the look out order for Keeley, who was named as a person of interest in the crime, and a black Jeep Wrangler, which investigators later recovered from a Avon Parking lot.

According to jail records from Miami-Dade County, Keeley was arrested on a fugitive warrant from out of state.

The suspect is to go before the court to determine if he will waive rendition before his extradition to Massachusetts to face charges.

