Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2022 / 12:45 PM

LA on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Los Angeles County of the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8aafa2b347a429c17bf06279f082d564/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Los Angeles County of the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is on the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Los Angeles County's public health department on Friday reported a seven-day average daily case count of 3,053, marking a 44% surge from the previous seven-day average of 2,121 cases.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the average daily number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose to 1,056, a 39% increase from the previous seven day period which saw an average of 760.

"While there still is uncertainty about what the impact of COVID-19 will be this winter, there is mounting evidence that we are entering another COVID-19 surge," said Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public heath.

RELATED China breaks COVID-19 daily cases record with 39,791; world down 3% in week

The county case rate rose from 11.9 cases per 100,000 people to 185 new cases per 100,000 people, meaning Los Angeles' community designation ramped up from "low" to "medium" under Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Federal regulations don't require a policy change for a medium designation, but if the number of cases rises to 200 per 100,000 people, designation changes to "high."

During a press conference Thursday, Ferrer emphasized that indoor mask mandates would be reimposed if a "high" community level designation was reached. Though the mask mandate is yet to return, Los Angeles County is already recommending indoor mask use in response to elevated numbers.

Advertisement

Last month county health officer Muntu Davis said it "is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a high-quality mask that fits well in the following settings: in public indoor spaces; when using public transit, including buses, ride-shares, taxis and medical transport; correctional and detention facilities; and homeless and emergency shelters."

RELATED Cruise ship with 800 COVID-19 cases docks in Australia

Read More

Wearing a mask can impact ability to recognize others, study says

Latest Headlines

Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A key panel of the Democratic National Committee has voted to change the lineup of states voting in presidential primary elections as part of an effort to increase the diversity of the early primary electorate.
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has publicly unveiled the new B-21 Raider, the Pentagon's first new long-range strike bomber since the Cold War and touted as the "backbone" of a modernized bomber fleet.
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The body of a missing 7-year-old North Texas girl has been found near her home and a delivery driver stands charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with her death, sheriff's officials say.
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A jury began deliberations on Friday in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles.
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Leon Black, a trustee and former board chair of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, has been accused of raping a woman at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in a new lawsuit.
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, ended their three-day trip to the United States on Friday by handing out The Earthshot Prize to five recipients in Boston.
The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Laundress announced that it was recalling more than eight million laundry and cleaning products because they may be contaminated with bacteria.
Two arrested in connection with murder of Migos rapper Takeoff
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Two arrested in connection with murder of Migos rapper Takeoff
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Houston police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the killing of renowned Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement