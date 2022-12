Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during the Senate Banking Committee hearing at a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in March. File Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A Georgia man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a 15-year-old teen who was volunteering to canvas for Raphael Warnock's campaign in his runoff election for the U.S. Senate. Jimmy Paiz, 42, was arrested at his home in Savannah and has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, the Savannah Police Department said in a statement on Friday.

Jail records show that a $5,700 bond has been set for Paiz.

Police responded to Paiz's home around 5:35 p.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"According to the preliminary investigation, the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred," police said in the statement.

"While at the front door of one of the residences on Hartridge Street, the suspect fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen."

Savannah Police said that the case remains under investigation and that there is "no indication the shooting was politically motivated."

Warnock is campaigning against Republican challenger Herschel Walker to keep his Senate seat.

"I am saddened to learn about this incident," Warnock said in a statement to ABC News. "I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery."