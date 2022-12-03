Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Four people remained hospitalized Saturday, including one with critical injuries, after a transit bus crashed into more than a dozen vehicles in a California shopping center parking lot.

The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. at the Sarramonte Shopping Center in Daly City, Calif., according to San Mateo County, Calif., transit provider SamTrans, which said 16 vehicles were involved in the crash.

North County Fire Authority officials based in Daly City responded to the incident.

"North County Fire Units on scene of multi-casualty incident ... in the southern parking lot of Serramonte Shopping Center. Please stay clear of the area," emergency responders said in a tweet.

It's still unknown what caused the crash or if the four people taken to San Francisco General Hospital were passengers on the bus.

Video from the scene showed several damaged vehicles and shopping carts crushed by the front of the bus.

A witness told KNTV-TV the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near the shopping center as it jumped a curb and plowed through multiple parked cars.

SamTrans said it was working with investigators from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.