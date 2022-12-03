Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 3, 2022 / 1:53 PM

Four injured, one critically, after bus crashes through Calif. parking lot

By Patrick Hilsman

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Four people remained hospitalized Saturday, including one with critical injuries, after a transit bus crashed into more than a dozen vehicles in a California shopping center parking lot.

The crash happened at around 11:50 a.m. at the Sarramonte Shopping Center in Daly City, Calif., according to San Mateo County, Calif., transit provider SamTrans, which said 16 vehicles were involved in the crash.

Advertisement

North County Fire Authority officials based in Daly City responded to the incident.

"North County Fire Units on scene of multi-casualty incident ... in the southern parking lot of Serramonte Shopping Center. Please stay clear of the area," emergency responders said in a tweet.

It's still unknown what caused the crash or if the four people taken to San Francisco General Hospital were passengers on the bus.

Video from the scene showed several damaged vehicles and shopping carts crushed by the front of the bus.

A witness told KNTV-TV the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near the shopping center as it jumped a curb and plowed through multiple parked cars.

SamTrans said it was working with investigators from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Advertisement

Read More

Seven students, driver injured in New York school bus crash Alcohol, excessive speed caused crash that killed 3 teen hockey players 2 dead, 16 injured in Chicago stolen car crash

Latest Headlines

LA on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
LA on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County is on the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tampa police chief placed on leave after golf cart traffic stop
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The police chief of Tampa, Fla., has been placed on administrative leave after flashing her badge at a deputy who had stopped her while she and her husband were riding golf cart.
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic National Committee panel votes to change primary lineup
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- A key panel of the Democratic National Committee has voted to change the lineup of states voting in presidential primary elections as part of an effort to increase the diversity of the early primary electorate.
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon unveils B-21 Raider, 1st new strategic bomber since Cold War
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has publicly unveiled the new B-21 Raider, the Pentagon's first new long-range strike bomber since the Cold War and touted as the "backbone" of a modernized bomber fleet.
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The body of a missing 7-year-old North Texas girl has been found near her home and a delivery driver stands charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with her death, sheriff's officials say.
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A jury began deliberations on Friday in disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles.
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Nearly two dozen looted objects that were seized by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in recent months were recovered from the home of a trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Leon Black, a trustee and former board chair of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, has been accused of raping a woman at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion in a new lawsuit.
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, ended their three-day trip to the United States on Friday by handing out The Earthshot Prize to five recipients in Boston.
The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Laundress announced that it was recalling more than eight million laundry and cleaning products because they may be contaminated with bacteria.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
Body of missing Texas girl found; Fedex driver charged with murder
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
MoMA trustee Leon Black accused of raping woman in Epstein's mansion in new lawsuit
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Looted art, artifacts seized by Manhattan DA were recovered from home of The Met trustee
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton award Earthshot Prizes in Boston to end U.S. visit
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
'Rogue wave' hits Viking cruise ship; kills 1, injures 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement