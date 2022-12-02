Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 12:13 AM

Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta

By Adam Schrader
Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta. Photo courtesy of Pantone
Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta. Photo courtesy of Pantone

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta.

Each December, the company reveals its color of the year for the upcoming year. This year's announcement was made in a livestream from Art Basel Miami.

Advertisement

Laurie Pressman, the vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said at Art Basel that the selection process for 2023 "weighed heavily" on the company.

She said that Pantone looked to a color that "highlights our change of perspectives" as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic with bolder visions, positivity and confidence.

RELATED Pantone names 'Ultimate Gray' and 'Illuminating' Color of the Year 2021

"All of these are the factors that we considered when we came up with our selection for Pantone Color of the Year 2023, a color that serves as an expression of a mood or an attitude on the part of the consumer, a color that reflects what we're experiencing, a color across all areas of design, a color that will resonate around the world," Pressman said.

Viva Magenta, identified as PANTONE 18-1750 under the company's color matching system, was described by the company in a news release as a "new animated red that revels in pure joy."

Advertisement

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

RELATED Pantone names Classic Blue the color of 2020

Eiseman said that the color is inspired by cochineal -- a natural dye and "one of the most precious."

"Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter," she said.

"Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength."

RELATED Pantone names Living Coral the 2019 Color of the Year

Latest Headlines

Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Texas grand jury on Thursday indicted a former San Antonio police officer on attempted murder and assault charges over the shooting of an armed 17-year-old boy sitting in a car parked at a McDonald's restaurant.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed sanctions on accountants, their firms and an arms facilitator accused of working for the Iran-back, Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization.
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine war arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine war arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Four lion cubs evacuated to Poland amid the war in Ukraine have arrived at an animal sanctuary in Minnesota.
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Cochise County, Ariz., supervisors certified the results of the midterm election Thursday after being ordered by a state judge.
Uvalde shooting survivors name safety director Steven McCraw in $27B lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uvalde shooting survivors name safety director Steven McCraw in $27B lawsuit
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A $27 billion class-action lawsuit filed by survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary is the first to name Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw among 19 other defendants.
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna faces criminal charges related to possession of and sharing child pornography.
National suicide crisis hotline experiencing widespread outages
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
National suicide crisis hotline experiencing widespread outages
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is experiencing major outages across the country, the service confirmed on its website on Thursday.
Senate committee ponders crypto regulation in wake of FTX collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate committee ponders crypto regulation in wake of FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The collapse of the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange has sparked renewed calls for regulation of the industry, and it appears that bipartisan support for such regulations exists in the U.S. Senate.
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday stopped the review of government documents seized from the home of former President Donald Trump, by a third party.
U.S. Senate passes legislation to avert national rail strike -- without sick leave
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Senate passes legislation to avert national rail strike -- without sick leave
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed legislation Thursday to avert a national U.S. rail strike, but did not include sick leave sought by the workers in the bill.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Supreme Court to weigh in on Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Supreme Court to weigh in on Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement