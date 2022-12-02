Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta

Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta. Photo courtesy of Pantone

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta. Each December, the company reveals its color of the year for the upcoming year. This year's announcement was made in a livestream from Art Basel Miami.

Laurie Pressman, the vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, said at Art Basel that the selection process for 2023 "weighed heavily" on the company.

She said that Pantone looked to a color that "highlights our change of perspectives" as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic with bolder visions, positivity and confidence.

"All of these are the factors that we considered when we came up with our selection for Pantone Color of the Year 2023, a color that serves as an expression of a mood or an attitude on the part of the consumer, a color that reflects what we're experiencing, a color across all areas of design, a color that will resonate around the world," Pressman said.

Viva Magenta, identified as PANTONE 18-1750 under the company's color matching system, was described by the company in a news release as a "new animated red that revels in pure joy."

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

Eiseman said that the color is inspired by cochineal -- a natural dye and "one of the most precious."

"Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter," she said.

"Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength."