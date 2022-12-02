Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 4:42 AM

Pair pleads guilty to bribery scheme linked to Marshall Islands investment region

By Darryl Coote

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The former heads of a New York-based non-governmental organization, who were extradited earlier this year to the United States from Thailand, have pleaded guilty to bribing Marshall Islands officials in exchange for passing legislation to benefit their business interests.

Cary Yan, 50, and Gina Zhou, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Justice Department announced in a release.

Advertisement

According to court documents, the pair conducted the bribery and money laundering scheme from at least the start of 2016 until August of 2020, during which they paid tens of thousands of dollars to Marshall Islands elected officials to pass legislation in support of creating the so-called Rongelap Atoll Special Administrative Region.

The plan, which the Marshall Islands legislature passed in 2020, would change laws for the Rongelap Atoll region to make it more attractive to foreign investors, including taxation and immigration laws.

RELATED Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting

Prosecutors said Yan and Zhou intended to use the semi-autonomous region to attract investors to support their projects.

U.S. officials said Yan and Zhou were communicating and meeting with Marshall Islands officials while they were in New York working as the heads of an unnamed NGO and that they had transferred money to the Oceanic nation through the United States.

Advertisement

"As they have now admitted, the defendants sought to undermine the democratic processes of the Republic of the Marshall Islands through bribery in order to advance their own financial interests," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

RELATED Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's

"I commend the career prosecutors of this office and our law enforcement partners for bringing this corruption to light and ensuring that justice is done."

The pair were arrested in Thailand on Nov. 16, 2020, and were extradited to the United States in early September to face the charges.

A sentencing date has yet to be set. They each face a maximum penalty of five years behind bars.

RELATED Frank Vallelonga Jr. of 'Green Book' fame found dead in NYC, suspect arrested

Latest Headlines

Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has again been suspended from Twitter, the social media platform's owner Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night.
Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in California have charged a 41-year-old father with murder over a Thanksgiving road rage incident that led to him shooting six people, one fatally, in front of his 3-year-old son.
Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta.
Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Texas grand jury on Thursday indicted a former San Antonio police officer on attempted murder and assault charges over the shooting of an armed 17-year-old boy sitting in a car parked at a McDonald's restaurant.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed sanctions on accountants, their firms and an arms facilitator accused of working for the Iran-back, Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization.
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine war arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine war arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Four lion cubs evacuated to Poland amid the war in Ukraine have arrived at an animal sanctuary in Minnesota.
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Cochise County, Ariz., supervisors certified the results of the midterm election Thursday after being ordered by a state judge.
Uvalde shooting survivors name safety director Steven McCraw in $27B lawsuit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Uvalde shooting survivors name safety director Steven McCraw in $27B lawsuit
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A $27 billion class-action lawsuit filed by survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary is the first to name Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw among 19 other defendants.
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna faces criminal charges related to possession of and sharing child pornography.
National suicide crisis hotline experiencing widespread outages
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
National suicide crisis hotline experiencing widespread outages
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is experiencing major outages across the country, the service confirmed on its website on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Supreme Court to weigh in on Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Supreme Court to weigh in on Biden's student loan forgiveness program
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement