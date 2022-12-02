Man pleads guilty to hate crime for burning cross next to Black family

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A Mississippi man pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal hate crime for intimidating a Black family by burning a cross in his front yard, the Justice Department said.
Axel Cox, 24, admitted to making threatening remarks toward his Black neighbors and then putting together a wooden cross in his front yard, and lighting it on fire. Cox admitted that he burned the cross because of the victims' race and because they were occupying a home next to his, according to the Justice Department.