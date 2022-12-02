Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 12:03 AM

Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's

By Darryl Coote
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced Thursday that a grand jury has charged former San Antonio police officer James Brennand with attempt murder over the Oct. 2 shooting of an unarmed teenager. Image courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=445796031062891&amp;set=a.160790272896803&amp;__tn__=%2CO*F">Facebook</a>
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Texas grand jury on Thursday indicted a former San Antonio police officer on attempted murder and assault charges over last month's shooting of an armed 17-year-old boy sitting in a car parked at a McDonald's restaurant.

The officer, 28-year-old James Brennand, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon by a public official and one count of attempted murder, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced Thursday during a press conference.

Brennand was originally arrested on assault charges last month after he shot Eric Cantu on the night of Oct. 2.

Body camera footage of the incident released by the San Antonio Police Department shows Brennand, who had only been on the force less than a year, walk toward a vehicle before opening its door and demanding its front seat occupant, Cantu, to "get out of the car."

With the door ajar, a seemingly startled Cantu puts the vehicle in reverse, and as he attempts to drive away Brennand lets off several shots into and at the vehicle.

Police had said Brennand was at the McDonald's for an unrelated disturbance and that he had approached Cantu's car believing it had evaded him a day earlier.

Cantu suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident and was hospitalized in critical condition and placed on life support. According to a GoFundMe for Cantu, the teen returned home last week.

Gonzales told reporters Thursday that they will do everything in their power to ensure Cantu receives the justice he deserves.

"Justice means prosecuting that individual for this conduct. Justice means obtaining a conviction. Justice means making sure that man never works as a member of law enforcement, making sure that that man never has a gun and a badge," he said. "Justice means seeking appropriate punishment."

Gonzales explained that Brennand has been charged with two assault charges in the first degree for each of the vehicle's occupants as 17-year-old Emily Proulx was in the passenger seat. She was unharmed.

If convicted, Brennand could be sentenced from five years to life on each of the assault charges and two to 20 years for the second-degree attempted murder count.

"We certainly are going to be seeking what we believe to be an appropriate punishment, and right now to me maximum punishment appears to be appropriate," he said.

The case, he said, is to be handled by Daryl Harris, head of the office's civil rights division.

Harris told reporters that they have met with the Cantu family, informed them of the development and that they are confident justice will be served.

"Nobody who does this for a living goes about predicting outcome. But I would say this: that over the time I've been in this office, if we get to this point, we're confident and comfortable with our evidence to date and we're confident in our ability to pursue that evidence to whatever end it takes."

Latest Headlines

Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta.
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hezbollah accountants, weapons facilitator
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed sanctions on accountants, their firms and an arms facilitator accused of working for the Iran-back, Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization.
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine war arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lion cubs rescued from Ukraine war arrive at Minnesota sanctuary
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Four lion cubs evacuated to Poland amid the war in Ukraine have arrived at an animal sanctuary in Minnesota.
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Cochise County, Ariz., supervisors certified the results of the midterm election Thursday after being ordered by a state judge.
Uvalde shooting survivors name safety director Steven McCraw in $27B lawsuit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Uvalde shooting survivors name safety director Steven McCraw in $27B lawsuit
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A $27 billion class-action lawsuit filed by survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary is the first to name Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw among 19 other defendants.
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- University of Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna faces criminal charges related to possession of and sharing child pornography.
National suicide crisis hotline experiencing widespread outages
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
National suicide crisis hotline experiencing widespread outages
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is experiencing major outages across the country, the service confirmed on its website on Thursday.
Senate committee ponders crypto regulation in wake of FTX collapse
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senate committee ponders crypto regulation in wake of FTX collapse
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The collapse of the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange has sparked renewed calls for regulation of the industry, and it appears that bipartisan support for such regulations exists in the U.S. Senate.
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday stopped the review of government documents seized from the home of former President Donald Trump, by a third party.
U.S. Senate passes legislation to avert national rail strike -- without sick leave
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. Senate passes legislation to avert national rail strike -- without sick leave
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate passed legislation Thursday to avert a national U.S. rail strike, but did not include sick leave sought by the workers in the bill.
