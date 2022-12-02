Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 2:30 AM

Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting

By Darryl Coote

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in California have charged a 41-year-old father with murder over a Thanksgiving road rage incident that led to him shooting six people, one fatally, in front of his 3-year-old son.

Lee Quevon Walker, 41, of Santa Ana, Calif., was charged Thursday by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer with one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempt murder, which come with a slew of enhancement charges.

"This senseless act of violence instantly devastated so many lives, including a 3-year-old child who had to witness a frightening amount of violence committed by his own father," Spitzer said in a statement. "It's unconscionable to think that a traffic collision could result in the death of a man and the attempted murder of five people.

"Life is too precious to waste over something as trivial as a traffic collision."

Authorities said that on the evening of Thanksgiving, Walker was driving his girlfriend and his son home from a Costa Mesa restaurant when his truck was hit by another vehicle.

At a red light, Walker exited his truck and approached the driver's window of the offending vehicle, which drove away in response.

Walker is accused of then returning to his truck and pursuing the other vehicle until it pulled over in the 400 block of West Bay Street.

Police said Walker then fired multiple shots into the other vehicle before returning to his own truck and fleeing the scene.

The Costa Mesa Police Department said in a press release that officers were called to scene at about 6:45 p.m. when they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities have identified the slain victim as 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco.

Walker turned himself into police early Nov. 25, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

The district attorney's office said the surviving victims ranged in age from 18 to 38.

If convicted, Walker, who is being held without bail, faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life imprisonment. Walker is also three strikes eligible if convicted on all counts.

He is to be arraigned Dec. 14 at the Stephen K. Tamura Justice Center in Westminster, Calif.

