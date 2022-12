Houston police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the murder of Migos rapper Takefoff. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Houston police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the killing of renowned Migos rapper Takeoff, who was fatally shot last month. Patrick Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday on a charge of murder, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a news conference. Advertisement

"We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that's why he's being charged with murder," Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said, according to NBC News.

Another suspect, Cameron Joshua was arrested Nov. 22 for unlawful carrying of a weapon, Finner said.

"He was there on the scene, and he was in possession of a weapon," Finner said. "He's a felon."

Takeoff was a member of the hip hop trio Migos, along with his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset.

Last month, the 28-year-old rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling when police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:40 a.m.

Police found a man mortally wounded by a gunshot to the head or neck. He died at the scene. Two others were wounded and taken to a hospital.