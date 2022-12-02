Trending
The Laundress recalls 8 million cleaning products due to bacteria risk

By Matt Bernardini
The Laundress said that it was recalling eight million products due to a bacteria risk. Photo from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Laundress announced that it was recalling more than eight million laundry and cleaning products because they may be contaminated with bacteria.

In a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, the Unilever subsidiary that it found different types of bacteria when testing some of its products.

The Laundress also said that it knows of 11 people who have reported pseudomonas infections and is investigating to see if there is a connection to the recalled products.

According to CBS News, the company initially posted a notice on November 17, urging customers to stop using its products completely. "We have identified the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of our products that present a safety concern."

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices and underlying lung conditions, who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the recall notice said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

The recalled products are sold online websites including Amazon.com and TheLaundress.com and stores including Bloomingdale's, Brooklinen, The Container Store, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue and Target. They typically sell for $8 to $100.

