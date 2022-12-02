Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 3:43 AM

Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David

By Darryl Coote
American rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter on Thursday night after posting a swastika in the Star of David. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
American rapper and entrepreneur Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter on Thursday night after posting a swastika in the Star of David. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has again been suspended from Twitter, the social media platform's owner Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night, after the musician posted a image that combined the Jewish Star of David with the Nazi swastika.

Ye was first suspended from the site in early October over posting racist and antisemitic content, but was reinstated last month after Musk took over the social media behemoth and loosened censorship to improve free speech at the "digital town square."

After the since-deleted tweet was posted, Musk on Thursday night confirmed the rapper's account was suspended.

"I tried my best," Musk tweeted. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

RELATED NBA star Kyrie Irving: 'I'm not anti-Jewish,' apologizes

Ye's now deleted tweeted followed his appearance on right-wing conspiracist Alex Jone's InfoWars podcast in which he praised Adolf Hitler and defended Nazis.

"I see good things about Hitler," Ye said, The Guardian reported. "Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

The comments came under swift condemnation with Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive officer at the Anti-Defamation League, accusing the rapper of being "a vicious antisemite."

"His comments today are not just vile and offensive: they put Jews in danger," he said.

The Republican Jewish Coalition described the episode of InfoWars as "a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred."

"Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation," RJC chief executive Matt Brooks and national chairman Sen. Norm Coleman said in a joint statement. "Conservatives who have mistakenly indulged Kanye West must make it clear that he is a pariah.

RELATED 18-year-old man arrested for threats to Jewish community in New Jersey

"Enough is enough."

Read More

Reports: Trump hosted far-right figure Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

