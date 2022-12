Seven yeshiva students and their driver were injured when their bus crashed into parked cars and a house in Spring Valley, NY. Photo Screenshot/ CBS New York

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Seven students and their driver were injured in a bus crash in Spring Valley, N.Y., on Thursday. The crash occurred before 9 a.m. when the bus, which was carrying 22 yeshiva students, failed to negotiate a curve on North South Gate Drive. Advertisement

The bus struck two parked cars before going down a hill and striking a home, officials said.

The two children with the most severe injuries were hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center while those with lighter injuries were taken to a variety of medical facilities.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred on a street with recently installed speed bumps. Residents had complained that buses were using the road as a shortcut at unsafe speeds.