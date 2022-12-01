Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 3:17 PM

U.S. Senate reaches deal to expedite vote averting national rail strike

By Doug Cunningham
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced a senate deal on the senate floor Thursday to expedite votes to avert a national rail strike. The House passed a bill to avert the strike Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a17d4cd0b8c9b8576a0a951e73e94954/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced a senate deal on the senate floor Thursday to expedite votes to avert a national rail strike. The House passed a bill to avert the strike Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Thursday reached a deal on a vote to avert a national U.S. rail strike following negotiations among Senate leaders. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the deal will expedite the vote.

A national rail strike would deliver a heavy blow to the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

"We will have three votes," Schumer told reporters after announcing the votes on the Senate floor. "First on the Sullivan resolution, just delaying everything for 60 days. Then on the seven-day sick day addition, and then on the concurrent resolution final passage."

The House passed a bill to avert the rail strike Wednesday.

RELATED House passes bill to avoid railroad strike

The House bill included a separate bill mandating paid sick leave for railroad workers, a key demand of unions that refused to ratify an agreement brokered earlier by the Biden administration that did not include the paid sick days.

In a statement following the House vote, the Teamsters affiliated rail union BMWED-IBT urged its members to contact U.S. senators to demand they include the paid sick leave when the senate votes on the bill averting the strike.

"The BMWED applauds the representatives in Congress and any Senators that will stand in support of Railroad Workers receiving paid sick leave," BMWED-IBT's statement said. "The additional legislation needs to pass so that Railroad Workers will have basic protections against illness, and protection from punishment from the railroads when Workers are most vulnerable."

Advertisement

The union said this should not be a political issue. It's an issue about protecting workers who ensure the nation's rail infrastructure and supply chain will function at its best.

BMWED-IBT said congressional representatives from both sides of the aisle should unanimously support paid sick days because it's good for railroads, for customers, the American economy and for the rail workers.

Without congressional action rail unions said they intended to strike Dec. 9. Guaranteed paid sick leave was a major issue.

Such a strike would cost the U.S. economy an estimated $2 billion per day.

Read More

Biden urges Congress to block rail strike that could 'devastate economy'

Latest Headlines

Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden tout support for Ukraine in state visit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden tout support for Ukraine in state visit
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron said he would never force Ukraine to negotiate with Moscow to end Russia's invasion, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he would be willing to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Rep. Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years for sex trafficking a minor
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Rep. Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg sentenced to 11 years for sex trafficking a minor
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector and associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz, was sentenced Thursday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a minor.
FBI and BIA to step up law enforcement on tribal lands
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI and BIA to step up law enforcement on tribal lands
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new agreement signed Thursday will improve law enforcement efforts, particularly criminal investigations, in Indian Country.
Seven students, driver injured in New York school bus crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Seven students, driver injured in New York school bus crash
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A bus crash in Spring Valley, N.Y., has injured seven yeshiva students ad their driver. The crash occurred on a road that is often used as a shortcut by busses.
Treasury announces $1B to expand Internet access in six states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury announces $1B to expand Internet access in six states
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday announced nearly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan high-speed Internet funding for Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri and Utah.
Rep. James Clyburn, 82, holds House Democratic leadership position
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. James Clyburn, 82, holds House Democratic leadership position
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Rep. James Clyburn bucked the Democratic youth moment on Thursday, winning the No. 4 leadership seat for the House Democrats after Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., dropped his challenge.
Police don't know if four murdered Idaho students were targeted
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police don't know if four murdered Idaho students were targeted
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Moscow, Idaho, police now say information that four murdered University of Idaho students were targeted was a "miscommunication." Police say detectives don't currently know if the victims were targeted.
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- In a sign that U.S. inflation is cooling, the core personal consumption expenditures price index for October rose 0.2% for the month, up 5% compared to a year ago. That's lower than September's rise of 0.5%.
Security breach exposes LastPass user data
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Security breach exposes LastPass user data
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Unauthorized users gained access to user data by breaching a third-party cloud service used by LastPass. The breach is related to an August, 2022, incident where hackers stole code and gained access to LastPass' systems.
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has brought an administrative action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
China, Russia should play 'constructive role' on N. Korean nukes: U.S. ambassador
ISIS says leader killed, successor named
ISIS says leader killed, successor named
Former Louisiana police chief, council member sentenced to prison
Former Louisiana police chief, council member sentenced to prison
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement