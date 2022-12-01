U.S. Senate reaches deal to expedite vote averting national rail strike

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced a senate deal on the senate floor Thursday to expedite votes to avert a national rail strike. The House passed a bill to avert the strike Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Thursday reached a deal on a vote to avert a national U.S. rail strike following negotiations among Senate leaders. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the deal will expedite the vote. A national rail strike would deliver a heavy blow to the U.S. economy. Advertisement

"We will have three votes," Schumer told reporters after announcing the votes on the Senate floor. "First on the Sullivan resolution, just delaying everything for 60 days. Then on the seven-day sick day addition, and then on the concurrent resolution final passage."

The House passed a bill to avert the rail strike Wednesday.

The House bill included a separate bill mandating paid sick leave for railroad workers, a key demand of unions that refused to ratify an agreement brokered earlier by the Biden administration that did not include the paid sick days.

In a statement following the House vote, the Teamsters affiliated rail union BMWED-IBT urged its members to contact U.S. senators to demand they include the paid sick leave when the senate votes on the bill averting the strike.

"The BMWED applauds the representatives in Congress and any Senators that will stand in support of Railroad Workers receiving paid sick leave," BMWED-IBT's statement said. "The additional legislation needs to pass so that Railroad Workers will have basic protections against illness, and protection from punishment from the railroads when Workers are most vulnerable."

The union said this should not be a political issue. It's an issue about protecting workers who ensure the nation's rail infrastructure and supply chain will function at its best.

BMWED-IBT said congressional representatives from both sides of the aisle should unanimously support paid sick days because it's good for railroads, for customers, the American economy and for the rail workers.

Without congressional action rail unions said they intended to strike Dec. 9. Guaranteed paid sick leave was a major issue.

Such a strike would cost the U.S. economy an estimated $2 billion per day.