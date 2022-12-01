Security breach exposes LastPass user data

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Password management service LastPass announced that a security breach exposed users' personal data.

LastPass announced the breach in a tweet on Wednesday that did not clarify what data was exposed but said that customer passwords were not compromised.

"We recently detected unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service, which is currently shared by both LastPass and its affiliate GoTo. Customer passwords remain safely encrypted due to LastPass's Zero Knowledge architecture," read a tweet from LastPass on Wednesday.

LastPass CEO Karim Toubba confirmed that the breach is related to an incident in August where hackers stole source code and had access to internal systems for four days.

"We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers' information," said Toubba in a post on LastPass' blog.

"We can confirm that LastPass products and services remain fully functional," Toubba continued.

Customers are encouraged to follow LastPass' best practices and security configuration.