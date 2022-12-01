Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Security breach exposes LastPass user data

By Patrick Hilsman

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Password management service LastPass announced that a security breach exposed users' personal data.

LastPass announced the breach in a tweet on Wednesday that did not clarify what data was exposed but said that customer passwords were not compromised.

Advertisement

"We recently detected unusual activity within a third-party cloud storage service, which is currently shared by both LastPass and its affiliate GoTo. Customer passwords remain safely encrypted due to LastPass's Zero Knowledge architecture," read a tweet from LastPass on Wednesday.

LastPass CEO Karim Toubba confirmed that the breach is related to an incident in August where hackers stole source code and had access to internal systems for four days.

"We have determined that an unauthorized party, using information obtained in the August 2022 incident, was able to gain access to certain elements of our customers' information," said Toubba in a post on LastPass' blog.

"We can confirm that LastPass products and services remain fully functional," Toubba continued.

Customers are encouraged to follow LastPass' best practices and security configuration.

Read More

Amazon, Delta, British Airways, UPS among sites affected by major web outage Ireland fines Meta $275M over 2019 data breach ICE accidentally posts personal info of 6,252 immigrants online

Latest Headlines

Biden greets Macron at White House, touts support for Ukraine
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Biden greets Macron at White House, touts support for Ukraine
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Acknowledging France as the United States' oldest ally, President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in his first state official visit on Thursday.
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Indiana AG files complaint against doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has brought an administrative action against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim.
'It only takes one storm': 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was historic
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'It only takes one storm': 2022 Atlantic hurricane season was historic
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Mention of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season likely brings two storms to mind: The double strike on Florida by Hurricane Ian followed by late-season Hurricane Nicole.
Growing number of rural Texas counties declare immigration 'disasters'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Growing number of rural Texas counties declare immigration 'disasters'
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- More than 500 miles separate Hopkins County from the Texas-Mexico border. The distance did not stop the county commissioners from declaring a "local state of disaster" caused by an "invasion" of immigrants.
Bidens, LL Cool J light National Christmas Tree on Ellipse near White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bidens, LL Cool J light National Christmas Tree on Ellipse near White House
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and the first family joined Vice President Kamala Harris and a host of celebrities in lighting the National Christmas Tree Wednesday night.
Appeals court upholds pause on Biden student loan forgiveness plan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Appeals court upholds pause on Biden student loan forgiveness plan
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A second federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness program, a decision that will likely be reviewed by the Supreme Court which is already reviewing the first decision.
Prince, princess of Wales arrive in Boston for environmental awards
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Prince, princess of Wales arrive in Boston for environmental awards
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Boston on Wednesday, their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards.
DHS warns domestic terrorism threat remains heightened
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DHS warns domestic terrorism threat remains heightened
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security issued a terrorism advisory bulletin Wednesday warning of domestic terror threats to LGBTQ communities, racial and religious minorities and government facilities.
ICE accidentally posts personal info of 6,252 immigrants online
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
ICE accidentally posts personal info of 6,252 immigrants online
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is investigating an incident on Monday as personally identifiable data from 6,252 immigrants was posted on its website for about five hours.
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- An Ohio man was found guilty Wednesday of planning and carrying out the 2016 murder of eight members of a family over a custody dispute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Mauna Loa, Kilauea volcanos erupting at same time in Hawaii
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
Ohio man found guilty of 8 counts of murder
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as House leader
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
U.S. to pay $75M to relocate three tribes impacted by climate change
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement