Dec. 1, 2022 / 9:21 PM

Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge

By Joe Fisher

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The Cochise County, Ariz., supervisors certified the results of the midterm election Thursday after being ordered by a state judge.

The supervisors refused to certify the results on Monday despite a state deadline and a warning from Secretary of State and governor-elect Katie Hobbs. Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley stepped in Tuesday to order the two Republican supervisors who stood in the way of certification to fulfill their duty, ruling that their actions were unlawful.

Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd voted against certifying the election results citing conspiracy theories about uncertified voting machines. They argued that Hobbs had not been responsive in providing proof that the machines were properly accredited.

The third supervisor, Ann English, a Democrat, disagreed and voted in favor of certifying.

RELATED Rural Arizona election officials refuse to certify results, miss Monday deadline

McGinley ordered the supervisors to meet Thursday and canvass the midterm votes. He said Crosby and Judd were in violation of Arizona Statute 16-642, which requires the governing body holding an election to meet and canvass votes no more than 20 days after the election. The canvass is not complete until certified by the county supervisors.

A special meeting of the county supervisors was called Thursday afternoon. English and Judd voted 2-0 in favor of certifying the election results. Crosby did not speak or vote during the meeting, ABC 9 Tucson reports.

"Today's court decision was a win for Arizona's democracy and ensures that all Arizonans will have their votes counted," Hobbs tweeted.

RELATED House committee holds virtual roundtable with election officials on impact of election lies

Cochise County was the only county in Arizona to not meet the deadline for certification. Without the votes from the rural southeast Arizona county, several statewide elections remained up in the air.

RELATED Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA opponent in Arizona governor's race

