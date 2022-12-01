Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 10:42 AM

Biden greets Macron at White House, touts support for Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden (C) and first lady Jill Biden stand with French President Emmanuel Macron (L) during an official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington on December 1, 2022. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Acknowledging France as the United States' oldest ally, President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron in his first state official visit on Thursday.

Biden called the alliance between the United States and France "essential" to their mutual defense. Biden touted Macron's and France's support of Ukraine against the Russian invasion and said that the countries, along with NATO and the European Union, would continue their joint effort in pushing back against Russian aggression.

"France and the United States are facing down [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's ambition for conquest in Russia's brutal war against Ukraine," Biden said. "France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights, which is at the heart of both of our nations, the wellspring of our strength, and our shared commitments of liberty and justice for all."

Biden said the two nations were examples of how democracies can lead on such issues as the economy and climate change.

RELATED UNESCO recognizes 'intangible cultural heritage' of French baguettes

"We are proving around the world that democracies deliver, from our joint leadership to make sure our partners everywhere, that parents everywhere can feed their children, cooperate and tackle the climate crisis, [and]preserve our planet for generations yet to come," he said.

Macron, speaking through an interpreter, said he was honored to be Biden's first official head of state visitor and embraces the long history between the two.

"Our two nations are sisters in the fight for freedom," Macron said, sharing his sense of history between the two countries. "France, on the beginning of American independence, the inception of your country, and the United States ... from the beaches of Normandy [in World WarII]."

RELATED Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months

Macron also highlighted the fighting in Ukraine, which is being watched closely by NATO for fears that the conflict could spread the longer it continues. He said he appreciates the partnership of the United States in the ongoing conflict.

"We bare a duty to this shared history as war returns to European soil following Russia's aggression against Ukraine. ... We need to become brothers in arms once more."

On Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris, Macron touted the partnership and cooperation between French and U.S. researchers at NASA headquarters as they viewed images of II ZW 96, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

RELATED Jon Batiste to perform at President Biden's first state dinner

The telescope is part of an international project with partners from NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

Harris and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will also host a luncheon at the State Department for Macron.

