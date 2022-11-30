Trending
Right-wing operatives sentenced to register voters after 2020 robocall scheme

By Joe Fisher
Right-wing operatives Jacob Wohl (center) and Jack Burkman were sentenced to 500 hours of registering voters after executing a robocall scheme to intimidate minority voters during the 2020 election. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Two right-wing operatives who pleaded guilty to a robocall scheme meant to keep minority and Democratic voters from participating in the 2020 general election have been sentenced to community service.

A judge required Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman on Tuesday to spend 500 hours registering voters, along with two years of probation and electronic monitoring for 12 hours a day for six months.

"These two individuals attempted to disrupt the foundation of our democracy," prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a statement reported by NBC News. "Their sentence of two years' probation and 500 hours of community work service at a voter registration drive is appropriate."

The pair were tried for committing telecommunications fraud, bribery and voter intimidation for a series of robocalls directed primarily at Black voters. The calls falsely warned recipients that their information could be compromised if they voted by mail.

Wohl and Burkman pleaded guilty to a felonious telecommunications fraud charge in October.

The robocalls went out to thousands of people across several states, including Ohio, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania and California. Burkman is a Virginia resident and Wohl is from California.

According to the prosecution, Wohl and Burkman attempted to influence about 85,000 voters and made calls to 8,100 numbers in Cleveland.

Tuesday's ruling was made by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula. The 71-year-old judge compared what Wohl and Burkman did to violent attempts to suppress Black voters in the 1960s.

"I think it's a despicable thing that you guys have done," he said.

